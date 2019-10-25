Debswana dig up P6.9 million for community projects

Diamond mining giants Debswana have stepped up their Corporate Social Investment Programmes in the Boteti area.

On an eventful Thursday for the mining company, the OLDM (Orapa Letlhakane Damtshaa Mines) General Manager, Bakani Motlhabani officiated the handing over of a clinic in Moreomaoto village.

Later in the day he oversaw a groundbreaking ceremony for Letlhakane Primary Hospital maternity ward.

Debswana, through OLDM, invested a total of P1.9million in Moreomaoto.

In addition, 30 OLDM business partners contributed a total of P410, 000 towards the project through proceeds raised from the Annual General Manager’s(GM) walk earlier this year.

In his project overview,Motlhabani said the clinic would ease congestion and improve access to high quality health care in the area.

“Debswana takes health issues seriously hence their heavy investments on health facilities including the Orapa Referral Hospital,” he stressed, noting Orapa has a very small population which means the hospital is mainly used by 90, 000 public patients in a year and costs the mine P40 million annually.

The GM revealed they recently reviewed their CSI Policy in a bid to create a legacy of prosperity and resilience among communities in which they operate in.

Meanwhile, in his remarks, Assistant Minister of Health and Wellness, SethomoLelatisitswe, speaking on behalf of Vice President Slumber Tsogwane, said the project shows what can be achieved through partnerships between government and the private sector.

“The project employed 17 Batswana, including 10 from Moreomaoto,” he said, adding eight houses were rented out from Moreomaoto residents and the employees were catered for onsite from the village.

“The project has contributed significantly to the economy of the village and has added value to the standard of health,” said Lelatistswe, who reiterated the importance of Debswana in improving the country’s health standards.

He noted they operate a COHSASA accredited hospital in Jwaneng which also serves as a District Referral Hospital.

“They also assist the government with distribution of ARVs for the Masa Programme,” he added.

He saidDebswana’s investment is in line with government’s Integrated Health Service Development Goals (SDG’s) which calls for access to quality health care for all.

Later in the afternoon, Debswana performed a ground breaking ceremony for the construction of a maternity ward at Letlhakane Primary Hospital valued at P5 million.

“We are committed to improving the quality of health around the communities we operate in,” highlighted Motlhabani.

The maternity ward will have 13 rooms for anti-natal, observation labor, delivery, postnatal and a room for premature babies.