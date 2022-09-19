Defense lawyers reject robbery video evidence

WATCH: Lawyers representing four men accused of robbing a G4S Security in the infamous October 2021 cash heist, have threatened to reject video footage of the incident as they believe procedure was not followed when it was extracted from the ATM machine.
You May Also Like
News
A Molepolole man is being questioned by the police for the rape of a 12-year-old disabled schoolgirl. The combi driver had been hired to...
News
Kebaleboge Ntsebe, a traditional doctor implicated in the recent brutal murder of a Kopong teacher, sighed with relief after two months of incarceration as...
Politics
The Executive in Botswana has completely usurped Parliament’s mandate through both use of the majority and also through concentrating resources around the work of...
Daily
Government has restructured seven Councils by upgrading 15 Sub Council into fully fledged councils. In a statement released by the Ministry of Local Government...
Life
*SKY Girls campaign highly commended at World Social Marketing Conference
Latest News
A workshop aimed at combating corruption and money laundering is underway in Gaborone where the Commonwealth Africa Anti Corruption Centre (CAACC) in collaboration with...