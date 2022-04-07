Delayed road projects irk Council Chair

The North East District Council Chairperson Florah Mpetsane has expressed frustration with the construction of Zwenshambe Road projects.

When giving an update on the Road Levy Projects in a Full Council Session on Monday, Mpetsane said the projects in Zwenshambe are currently at different stages of completion but behind schedule.

She told Council that implementation of these projects were affected by heavy rainfalls experienced in December 2021 and January 2022.

The Council Chair added that poor project management by contractors also played a role in the delay.

Mpetsane further said meetings have been held with two contractors to discuss how best they could catch up with lost time.

“Despite the aforementioned efforts by the Department of Civil and Mechanical Engineering Services, progress is still at a snail pace,” said a dejected Mpetsane.

The Council Chairperson however assured fellow legislators that her Council will continue to put more pressure on the contractors to deliver the project.

It wasn’t however all doom and gloom at Honourable Mpetsane’s Council.

There were positive reports about the completion of the paving of the Themashanga Road with interlocking bricks.

The Council Chair further revealed that the Tshesebe-Mosojane-Masunga Road project has commenced and is currently at 8 percent which is well ahead of the initially targeted 7 percent.

She further said the Francistown-Matsiloje Road matter is still in court awaiting judgment after the contractor slapped the Ministry of Transport and Communications with a lawsuit pertaining to his reinstatement with original contract sum.

Meanwhile; the Council Chairperson further revealed that the 2022/23 Constituency Community Programme will be funded in this financial year following no funding in the previous year.

“Community consultations were carried out in the Tati East Constituency and the Member of Parliament has sanctioned the proposed projects,” she said.

She further said Tati West Member of Parliament was still consulting the community on projects to be undertaken, information which will be presented during this sitting.