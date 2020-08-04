It came as quite a surprise for Shaya to learn of the recent appointment of Mponang Ketshabile to the Office of the President (OP).

I know the name probably doesn’t register with many but I am talking of Gong Master.

Allegations are that he will soon start – if he hasn’t started already – his D1 scale job.

Although Shaya does not have the details on exactly what the traditional musician and radio presenter will be doing, the last time I checked his qualifications I believe he was a Junior Certificate holder.

Ooh maybe he has acquired various certificates since then?

Anyway, congratulations Tau Ya Koma and kindly pass me that music slot you used to host!