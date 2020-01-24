Sports
Diamonds in the cup
*Galaxy and Orapa clash in Mascom Top8
Diamond brothers, Jwaneng Galaxy and Orapa United, put their league aspirations on hold this Sunday as they go in search of Top 8 glory once again.
Having won three of the last four editions, the two mining teams have rich pedigree when it comes to this tournament.
They also boast a rich history against each other, facing off in the 2017 Final, when a thrilling climax to the competition saw Galaxy clinch their maiden title, running out 4-3 winners after extra time.
Galaxy have since added to that triumph, sealing their second Top 8 last year, beating Gaborone United 2-0 in a one-sided final in Francistown.
Having dispatched of the same opponents this time around, the defending champions will be hungry for more success as they seek to become the first club to win the tournament three times.
Indeed, it could be a history-making year for Galaxy as they are also looking to become the first team to retain the cup. However, standing in their way is Orapa United.
The country’s form team, the Ostriches, currently top the Premier League and go into Sunday’s first-leg on the back of an impressive 4-0 thrashing of BDF XI.
For Orapa, it is now four years since their title-winning campaign, when a young Madinda Ndlovu-led side sent shockwaves around the country, defeating the mighty Township Rollers 3-1.
The result promised to be a breakthrough moment for the Boys from Boteti.
However, although they have since made two finals – losing to Galaxy and then Rollers in 2018 – Orapa are yet to add to their 2016 success.
Now under the tutelage of another wily tactician, Mogomotsi ‘Teenage’ Mpote, they look well-placed for another shot at glory.
“Our recent run of good results in the league is permanent. Players are starting to understand my style of play, which is showing in our results,” the former Zebras boss told Voice Sport this week.
Keeping his cards close to his chest, Mpote went on to say, “Furthermore, our plan is to translate our good performance to the league cup against Galaxy, who are not really an easy side but we are going to approach the match with an intention to get a victory.”
Despite the first-leg being in Jwaneng, Mpote stressed his team would play attacking football and take the game to their opponents.
“Galaxy are going to be having a 12th player, who are the supporters, but I told my boys that as long we are playing in Botswana, we are home and can achieve any result we want at a given time,” he stressed.
Addressing the media on Wednesday, Mpote’s opposite number, Miguel Da Costa, said they would not be dwelling on last year’s triumph.
“Our approach this season is new, with a fresh mentality, hence we are not going to be carried away by our last year’s Mascom Top 8 triumph.”
Turning his attention to Sunday’s opponents, the Portuguese national said, “We want to beat Orapa United at home even though we have so much respect for them, we are going to go all the way out!”
Meanwhile, the other Mascom Top 8 semi-final pitted two-time winners, Rollers, against BDF XI – a repeat of the 2014 final, which the Army Boys won 5-4 on penalties.
Popa go into the fixture full of confidence having hit Police XI for seven at the weekend. BDF XI, on the other hand, suffered their worst defeat of the season, trounced 4-0 by a rampant Orapa.
Makhwengwe suspended
Makwengwe’s suspension is really unfortunate. We never saw that coming as players and, at this juncture, we have not been given a detailed report as to what happened.
However, that should not stop us – as a team – from working hard so that we achieve our goals because we are professionals.
It is difficult as he was a father figure to us but we are going to keep winning for him.
Fit and raring to go
I did not play over the weekend when we hammered Notwane FC by two goals to nil but it was a really pleasant feeling to see the boys playing their hearts out and getting maximum points.
Moreover, I stopped training on Wednesday to go for a follow-up check-up at Bokamoso Hospital and so far, so good.
I cannot wait to be back in action again, helping the team.
MASCOM TOP 8 SEMI-FINALS
Good luck to the last four teams left in the competition – Rollers, Galaxy, Orapa and BDF XI – who will battle it out in the first leg semis this weekend.
We did not make the cut as we were eliminated on penalties against Galaxy. It is unfortunate but it is part of football.
However, we are going to use this break to prepare ourselves for the next match.
Liverpool’s league dominance
Liverpool’s consistency has been remarkable in the year’s Premier League campaign and they are already on the verge of being crowned the champions even though there are still many games to go.
If they do not win it from here, they will only have themselves to blame.
The type of football they displayed this season was results-oriented.
It has also been very good to watch!
Chess season gathers momentum
AIRFICIENCY INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONSHIPS THIS WEEKEND
Sanctioned by the sport’s global governing body, International Chess Federation (FIDE), the two-day competition is one of the biggest in the local chess calendar.
In a brief interview with Voice Sport, Botswana Chess Federation (BCF) spokesperson Kutlwano Tatolo revealed a bumper turnout is anticipated.
“Because it is the first tournament of the year, we are expecting in the region of 300 players from across the country to compete at this particular tourney,” the PR Officer declared.
The Championships are divided into two sections: the FIDE Rated Open Section, which is open to both male and female players, and the FIDE Rated Ladies Section, which is restricted to women.
First prize in the Open Section pays out P3, 000 while the runner-up will pocket P2, 000 and third gets P1, 000. The next three positions are worth P700, P500 and P300 respectively.
As for the ladies section, the winner will walk away with P2, 000 while second place gets P1, 000. There is also P700, P500 and P300 on offer for position three to five.
One of Botswana’s leading lights in the sport, Candidate Master Thuso Mosutha boldly declared he has unfinished business when it comes to the Airficiency Championships.
“I have played in this particular tournament a couple of times and I have only been within the top 5. However, my aim this year is to at least finish above the top 3, that is when I can know that I did well,” the confident 25-year-old told Voice Sport.
The foreign brigade
A LOOK AT THE LOCAL STARS FLYING THE FLAG IN SA
Mogakolodi ‘Tsotso’ Ngele (29)
Ngele took to the South African league like a duck to water when he joined Platinum Stars from Township Rollers in 2012.
Signed on the back of an impressive AFCON with the national team, the then 22-year-old’s fine form continued for his new club, where he formed a lethal strike force with Henrico Botes.
19 goals in 67 games, countless assists plus a Telkom Cup (a competition in which he was named ‘Player of the Tournament’) and three years later Mamelodi Sundowns came calling.
Unfortunately the lanky left footer’s stint with the Brazilians proved extremely frustrating and he was restricted to just 11 appearances in four years.
Indeed, much of his time was spent on loan at Bidvest Wits and SuperSport United, winning the league and MTN 8 with the former.
However, just when it appeared the playmaker might retrace his steps back home, Black Leopards offered him a lifeline at the start of the 2019/20 season.
Signed on a two-year contract, Ngele hasn’t featured much for Leopards, who are currently struggling in the league, second bottom after 17 games. The appointment of his former coach Cavin Johnson, who recently took over the reigns at Leopards, could prove a stroke of luck for Ngele.
Johnson is a big fan of the Zebra and handed him his first start of the season at the weekend.
Although Bloemfontein Celtic emerged victorious 4-2, Ngele put in a solid display which suggests he will be getting a lot more game time in the future.
Lesenya Ramoraka (25)
The marauding left-back joined Highlands Park after the 2018 season having starred for Orapa United.
It did not take Ramoraka long to secure a starting birth with Highlands, a feat not many local players manage so quickly.
The flamboyant defender helped his new club to a 7th placed finish in their first season in the elite league.
Currently in 8th, Ramoraka, who has been an integral part of the Highlands set-up this season, will be hoping he can help his team secure another top 8 finish.
Mosha Gaolaolwe (26)
A hard tackling defender cum central-defensive-midfielder, Gaolaolwe joined National First Division (NFD) outfit TS Galaxy from Township Rollers at the beginning of the season.
Although he has been restricted to just five appearances, the steely player showed his versatility when the national team took on Algeria in an AFCON qualifier back in November.
The Desert Foxes ran out 1-0 winners on a damp night at the National Stadium but Gaolaolwe impressed in the middle of the park with his energy and tactical awareness.
He will be hoping for more opportunities with his club this year.
Ezekiel Morake (23)
The talented young shot stopper swapped one Galaxy for another at the beginning of the season, leaving Jwaneng to link up with Gaolaolwe at TS Galaxy.
Despite his obvious talent, Morake has found game time hard to come by, donning Galaxy’s colours just five times so far.
However, age is on the keeper’s side and if he can stay fit he should have a bright future.
Thatayaone Ditlhokwe (21)
The former Township Rollers defender joined SuperSport United in the current transfer window.
Despite turning 21 in September, Ditlhokwe has already proved he has a calm head on young shoulders, a trait that has seen him captain both Popa and the national team.
The youngster will need to show all his maturity as he enters a daunting changing room, where he will be competing against the likes of seasoned professionals Clayton Daniels, Grant Kekana and Bongani Khumalo for a starting spot.
Ditlhokwe’s time at SuperSport got off to a promising start at the weekend, when he was unexpectedly called off the bench to sure up his side’s defence in the 85th minute.
He duly did what was required off him, ensuring his team did not concede to eventually run out 2-0 winners against Amazulu.
The result leaves SuperSport in third place, ten points adrift of league leader’s Kaizer Chiefs.
