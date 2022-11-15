Connect with us

Ding-Ding, Direng wins

ON HER THRONE: Direng with her cheque

Bobonong beauty claims the Plus Size crown

Several hours later then scheduled due to a delayed start, the first-ever Miss Africa Plus Size Botswana beauty pageant climaxed in the early hours of Sunday morning at Adansonia Hotel.

As the stars sparkled in the night sky, 22-year-old Refilwe Direng emerged as the star of the show, the Bobonong-born beauty dazzling to take the crown from 11 other finalists.

First Princess went to Ludo Matumo while Tumelo Balogi bagged the Second Princess prize.

In high spirits and P10, 000 richer after her victory, Direng told Voice Entertainment she was excited to begin her reign.

“I have left a mark in this country and that is what matters most. I joined Miss Plus Size Botswana pageant to flaunt my beautiful plus size body and send a message to say beauty has no size nor colour, so feel comfortable in your skin,” she said.

The queen is especially eager to implement her Beauty with a Purpose project, ‘shoot photographs not bullets’ – an initiative aimed at saving rhinos from going extinct.

“I will advocate for the survival of these beautiful plus size beasts, which in turn will help the country’s all-important tourism industry,” said Direng, who will now compete at the Miss Africa Plus Size pageant in South Africa next March.

As well as the ten grand pay day, Direng’s prizes included: six-month gym membership at Burn Out, all year makeup and tutorials by Havillah Beauty Botswana, etiquette class and training course by Sammy Matlhagela, full year clothing for appearances and competitions attires by Berry Heart, all expenses paid trip to Swakopmund by Yusuf Travel and Tours, GUC scholarship and Maps BW brand ambassador.

