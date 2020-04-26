News
Director-Human Rights donates to Somerset residents
In response to President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s call for Batswana to do whatever they can to help his government in the fight against Covid-19, the Director- Human Rights, at the Ministry for Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration, Tebogo Mapodisi has donated food hampers to the City of Francistown Council.
The hampers worth P5 000 were immediately distributed to 25 households in Somerset Extension Ward in Francistown.
Speaking during the hand over, Mapodisi acknowledged and appreciated her husband, Assistant Superintendent Patrick Mapodisi for consenting to the expenditure of family resources in order to aid fellow citizens whose families needed urgent food relief aid while awaiting the finalisation of the eligibility assessments and roll out of the government food relief programme.
She further acknowledged and appreciated the partnership of the Somerset East Ward Councillor, Thato Tselawa, as well as that of the Ward Development Committee (WDC).
“This donation is a personal community responsibility project, whose aim is to augment the food relief measures taken by the government of Botswana to ensure that no one starves as a result of the ‘stay home’ COVID-19 preventative precautionary measure,” she said.
She further divulged that the donation was an act of giving back to the community of Somerset, where she was raised.
“I applauded the government of Botswana for upholding it’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly the goal on zero hunger, by providing food relief services to its citizens during the extreme social distancing period,” said Mapodisi.
She further applauded the Private Sector, Civil Society Organisations, Charitable Organizations, faith based organisations and individuals who have so far partnered with the Government in not only defeating the COVID-19 pandemic but also in reversing the effects of the hunger pandemic which, if no such efforts were made, would degrade the human dignity and also reverse the achievement and realisation of human rights which Botswana is consistently making efforts to gradually attain.
Mapodisi then called on for more partnerships with the government towards the success of defeating COVID-19.
Bokomo Botswana donates sorghum towards Covid-19 relief efforts
*Bokomo aids national efforts towards the COVID-19 fight
*Bokomo maintains commitment to production and business continuity during lockdown
Bokomo Botswana last week lent a helping to Government’s efforts towards mitigating the adverse impacts of the Coronavirus on the nation, by donating P1million worth of Champion Sorghum to the COVID-19 Crisis.
The donation, according to the company, was made to assist in alleviating the poverty burden on the Government in this time of national need.
Speaking on the donation, Bokomo Botswana CEO, Werner de Beer said, “Our nation, as with the rest of the region and globally is being severely impacted by the COVID-19 virus. When our government announced that a relief fund has been established, we began to mobilize our production teams in order to support national efforts. As Bokomo we understand our “bigger picture” role during these abnormal times. We remain fully committed to our contribution towards national food security and take this responsibility very seriously. We have also put measures in place to safeguard the welfare of our team members so that we can have continued production and supply during these unprecedented times. ”
The Champion brand consists of a locally manufactured product range that includes Samp, Maize Rice and the newly released Sorghum offering, named Champion Sorghum.
“These products are not only staples of our local diet, but are part of our heritage. The Champion brand is envisioned to be a mark of pride, particularly at a time when our nation seeks to diversify the economy by growing industries that create jobs”, Bokomo said in a press statement.
Champion Sorghum is produced in Botswana by Bokomo, using the latest milling technology at its manufacturing plant located in Gaborone West.
The sorghum is sourced from The Botswana Agricultural Marketing Board (BAMB) as part of a long-standing business partnership.
Champion Sorghum is currently being distributed throughout Botswana and is another example of Bokomo Botswana celebrating and promoting traditional Botswana food.
Bokomo CEO, Werner de Beer further expressed gratitude to the Bokomo Botswana team, “I would like to acknowledge and commend the entire Bokomo team for their dedication, diligence and efforts they make on a daily basis to ensure continued 24 hour production in these perilous times. Their efforts have enabled the company to make this donation. We stand united as one with the nation in the fight against the Coronavirus and are also optimistic that together, we shall overcome”.
The P1Million worth of Champion Sorghum is intended to support the Botswana Government with the Covid-19 Feeding Scheme, currently rolling out across the country.
Bokomo says it will continue to regularly engage with the government and support Botswana until the fight against the pandemic has been won.
DISS Agent and Prison Warder charged for stock-theft
A Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services agent (DISS) and a Prison Warder, both based at Ghanzi District on Thursday appeared before Ghanzi Magistrates Court facing charges of stealing stock.
The accused, Kaone Molomo and Mpho Boitumelo, on April 19th, 2020 allegedly stole five goats belonging to Kebaobametse Gaongalelwe of D’kar settlement.
Gaongalelwe is said to have noticed that his goats were missing and while looking for them, he received information that a certain car had packed near his kraal and made away with the goats.
He later reported to a D’kar police officer who contacted Ghanzi police stock theft section enquiring if they had registered any goats in transit at their office.
The police officer confirmed that three goats were registered at their office being transported to Straus Slaughter Slab, where they were allegedly sold.
The said goats were later found to be the ones reported missing and the owner identified them.
The goats were transported with a Toyota Alteza belonging to Boitumelo.
The duo allegedly slaughtered and shared one goat while the other wasd sold for P400.00 to one Tinaro Kajuu in Ghanzi.
The duo were also charged for traveling without permits and each paid a P200.00 admission of guilt fine. They will appear for mention on May 28th, 2020.
When asked if they were aware that one of their officers has been implicated in stock theft, Spokesperson for the DISS- Edward Robert, said if there was any such incident it would be in the hands of the police.
“As of now we have not received any official notification implicating any of our officers. The procedure is, if there is any of our officers implicated in any wrong doing, they will inform us officially as the employers. As we speak we have not yet received any official notification. If there is such a case they will inform us officially,” explained Robert.
