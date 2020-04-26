Director-Human Rights donates to Somerset residents

In response to President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s call for Batswana to do whatever they can to help his government in the fight against Covid-19, the Director- Human Rights, at the Ministry for Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration, Tebogo Mapodisi has donated food hampers to the City of Francistown Council.

The hampers worth P5 000 were immediately distributed to 25 households in Somerset Extension Ward in Francistown.

Speaking during the hand over, Mapodisi acknowledged and appreciated her husband, Assistant Superintendent Patrick Mapodisi for consenting to the expenditure of family resources in order to aid fellow citizens whose families needed urgent food relief aid while awaiting the finalisation of the eligibility assessments and roll out of the government food relief programme.

She further acknowledged and appreciated the partnership of the Somerset East Ward Councillor, Thato Tselawa, as well as that of the Ward Development Committee (WDC).

“This donation is a personal community responsibility project, whose aim is to augment the food relief measures taken by the government of Botswana to ensure that no one starves as a result of the ‘stay home’ COVID-19 preventative precautionary measure,” she said.

She further divulged that the donation was an act of giving back to the community of Somerset, where she was raised.

“I applauded the government of Botswana for upholding it’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly the goal on zero hunger, by providing food relief services to its citizens during the extreme social distancing period,” said Mapodisi.

She further applauded the Private Sector, Civil Society Organisations, Charitable Organizations, faith based organisations and individuals who have so far partnered with the Government in not only defeating the COVID-19 pandemic but also in reversing the effects of the hunger pandemic which, if no such efforts were made, would degrade the human dignity and also reverse the achievement and realisation of human rights which Botswana is consistently making efforts to gradually attain.

Mapodisi then called on for more partnerships with the government towards the success of defeating COVID-19.