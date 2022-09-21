Connect with us

ILLUSTRATION: Rape victim

News

Dirty old man

*Pervert grandpa, 80, rapes stepdaughter, 12

By

Published

Unable to control his libido despite his old age, an 80-year-old pensioner of Sedie ward in Maun has pleaded guilty of raping his 12-year-old step daughter on three different occasions.

According to the court papers the first incident happened in July 2019 when the accused, who cannot be named for the protection of the victim’s identity, allegedly dragged the child into his bedroom and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her upon her arrival from school.

The old man only stopped when his wife also arrived and he ordered the girl not to tell her what had transpired.

The second incident is alleged to have happened between May and June 2020 when he sexually molested the child again and only stopped when her friend came over to the house looking for her.

Meanwhile, the last incident is said to have happened on 17 October, 2020 when the old man instructed the young girl to bring her school shirt over to his house.

Upon arrival the pensioner followed her into the house and uttered the words “ ke batla go robala le wena” which translates to “ I want to sleep with you”.

The old man reportedly undressed the girl and had sexual intercourse despite her threatening to report to her mother.

Whilst in the act, the old man’s brother and nephew came and knocked on the door and when no one answered they peeped through the window and saw him raping the child.

It is said that when he finally opened the door, the old man denied knowing the whereabouts of the girl when they asked him.

Whilst there the young girl came out covering her naked body with a blanket.

They informed the girl’s sister who then reported the incident to the police.

The old man pleaded guilty to all three counts and will be coming for facts presentation on October 4th.

