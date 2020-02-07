News
DIS caves in to Butterfly’s demands
•Maswabi appears in court today
In her ongoing battle against her employer the Directorate of intelligence and Security (DIS), embattled spy, Welheminah Mphoeng Maswabi also known as Butterfly has won another round against the DIS.
Maswabi who faces serious charges of financing terrorism, possession of unexplained property and false declaration of passports was suspended from work last year November pending investigations and the outcome of her case.
Her suspension however meant that she will continue receiving her full salary and her other benefits.
She was also instructed not to leave Gaborone without authorization.
In her statutory notice of intention to sue dated 22 January 2020, Maswabi states through her lawyer, Uyapo Ndadi that, “On 14 January 2020, the director General not only withheld the claimant’s (Maswabi) overtime allowance but also withheld the claimant’s (Maswabi) half salary and other emoluments leaving her with a net pay of P0.00.”
In her intent to sue letter ‘Butterfly’ further says she was never consulted about this variation rendering the Directorate’s decision unlawful.
“The claimant is for no unlawful reason being financially embarrassed and her credit worthiness compromised because she would not be able to service her monthly stop orders for loans and other commitments,” further reads her intent to sue.
The DIS has since caved in to Maswabi’s intent and have paid her. The Voice can confirm that the DIS did not respond to Maswabi’s letter of intent to sue but rather credited her account with her salary.
“She just received the message report of her salary save for the overtime allowance. I don’t know why they had decided, unlawfully so to withhold her pay,” an insider close to Maswabi revealed.
This was also confirmed by her lawyer Ndadi in a telephonic interview. Ndadi further said that they have credited her salary excpet for her overtime allowance something which he says they will challenge once the 30 day elapses.
Maswabi who was dramatically granted bail last year November is expected to appear before court today (February 07 2020).
News
Disabled man fined for selling dagga
A 47-year-old wheelchair bound man of Modimo ward in Letlhakeng this week found himself P5000.00 poorer after he was fined for drug dealing.
Acting on a tip-off, the police found Goitseone Motlamma in possession of dagga weighing 366.6grams at his house on October 19th, 2019.
Upon their search, the court heard, the
police retrieved a large transparent plastic bag containing 44 small
transparent plastic sachets of dagga next to a gas cylinder.
A white plastic wrapping and two black plastic wrappings were also collected from another house inside a chest of drawers, together with an amount of P258.80 suspected to be proceeds from the sale of dagga.
When asked to state his extenuating circumstances and mitigation, Motlamma pleaded for forgiveness and a non custodial sentence as he said he is a poor man making a living by repairing shoes and also that his girlfriend is pregnant.
Molepolole Chief Magistrate Goabaone Rammapudi-Lesedi said the accused had committed a very serious offense that deserved punishment.
“The penalty must help to reform the
accused from such crimes. Dagga is a habit forming drug therefore it’s very
dangerous for ones health and it should not be sold to other people,” she said
before she ordered Motlamma to pay the finet before February 12th,2020
failure of which he will be sentenced to 5 years imprisonment.
His return date to confirm payment is February 13th, 2020.
News
Magistrate berates disorganised prosecutors
Molepolole Magistrate, Kefilwe Resheng, this week blasted state prosecutors for what she called haphazard arraignment and cautioned them that if they continued with such conduct she would throw away their cases.
The concerned magistrate made the stiff warning to Molepolole Police officers when they brought a five-year-old matter for arraignment before her court.
Before she proceeded with the matter, Resheng demanded answers as to why the case took so long to be taken before court and the Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent (ASP) Uyapo Koketso, claimed they have a backlog of cases at their office.
“Its not that you have a lot of cases, it’s just that you are too haphazard, there is something not right with your office. I want things to be done systematically and timeously,” The magistrate quipped and ordered the prosecution to submit an affidavit explaining the late arraignment.
The Voice has since learnt that the matter was only taken before court after the complainant had lodged a complaint at the police station several times that his case was not being taken seriously.
The matter was a robbery case in which 31-year-old Phuthego Lesego Motseonageng of Lekgwapheng ward and his late accomplice, on July 9th, 2014 allegedly assaulted Tiro Mokgware and robbed him of a Samsung cellphone worth P7 000.00, a car wheel worth P750.00 and P120.00 cash all amounting to P7 870.00.
The suspects, at around 0200hrs, allegedly caused the complainant car to have a puncture and threw stones at him before they approached him pretending to assist him only to later rob him.
Fortunately the living suspects DNA was said to have been found on the victim’s blood stained jersey that he was wearing on the fateful night.
ASP Koketso told the court that investigations
were complete and requested to be given more time to prepare a summary of the
case and furnish the accused with witnesses statements.
He said the state will call upon four witnesses to testify in the matter.
He further explained that the other suspect has since died and that they have forensic evidence which implicates Motseonageng in the matter.
Motseonageng had earlier complained that after the incident, the police searched him with someone who was not included in the charge sheet.
He was granted a P1 500.00 conditional
bail and ordered to bring two sureties who would bind themselves with the same
amount.
Motseonageng will appear for mention on February 24th, 2020.
News
Pastor steals TV icon’s wife
“I’M SUING THE MAN OF GOD ” – BTV PRESENTER
Botswana Television Tshamekang Sports Presenter, Aaron Route 4 Radira is suing the spiritual son of Major 1, Pastor Vincent Majama for marriage wrecking.
The hearing for the marriage wrecking case was before Phase IV Customary Court in Gaborone last Thursday.
Majama, however, applied for the matter to be moved to the High Court to afford him an opportunity to engage an attorney.
The case was postponed pending the court’s decision, to be delivered in two weeks.
Radira said he first suspected his now ex-wife, Refilwe Radikgomo was cheating on him last year when she started spending a lot of time at church.
He also realised that when she was home she did not give the family attention, as she would be on her phone claiming to be preparing for church services.
He said the amount of time she spent on her phone piqued his curiosity and he succumbed to the temptation to snoop through her messages and WhatsApp chats where he found love messages between her and the Pastor.
Efforts to reconcile the fighting couple proved futile and two weeks later, Refilwe who is also a pastor at Majama’s church, moved to her mother’s house in Mochudi.
Two days after moving out she served her husband with divorce papers.
However, before the marriage was nullified on December 11th, Radira had already lodged a marriage wrecking case against Majama with the Customary Court.
Majama, 49 also served his 39-year-old wife Segopodiso Thebe, whom he was married to for 18 years, with divorce papers.
He allegedly wasted no time in making an announcement in church that he was divorcing his wife and marrying Pastor Refilwe a day after his lover’s divorce.
Thebe and Majama’s divorce case will be before High Court in March.
Speaking in an interview with The Voice, Radira said after realising that his pastor is having an affair with his wife, he reported the matter to the church Executive Committee but to his surprise instead of being assisted, he was served with a restraining order barring him from coming to church.
“We had been married for five years and all of a sudden she started hating me to death. He has cast a spell on her. There was a time when I found a picture of my wife captioned Mrs Vincent Majama. It was very painful that the so-called Man of God was breaking my marriage. I am healed now but I am suing him so the whole world can know that he is not God sent, he is a crook. He should be taught a lesson so that he does not wreck another man’s marriage ever again,” said Radira.
When reached for a comment Majama’s soon-to-be ex-wife Segopodiso said she was so tired of her husband and could not wait for their divorce to be finalised in March so that he can be out of her life for good.
“He is one the rudest and most insensitive person I have ever know. He lacks empathy,” she said.
Segopodiso said she could not believe it when she came back from a trip to South Africa to find her husband’s mistress had moved in with him.
“Can you imagine that I am staying at my brother’s house while another woman stays with my husband,” said Segopolo who has become Radira’s key witness in his marriage wrecking case.
“I have agreed to be Radira’s witness in court. The two immoral pastors are full of pride. Refilwe could have at least waited for our divorce to be finalised before moving into my house. Shame on her,” she added
Meanwhile Pastor Majama has expressed confidence that his love rival was going to lose the marriage wrecking case because he filed after he was served with divorce papers
“I didn’t destroy his marriage and if he continues tarnishing my name with such baseless allegations, Ill sue him,” Majama threatened.
Volleyball gets facelift
DIS caves in to Butterfly’s demands
Disabled man fined for selling dagga
Magistrate berates disorganised prosecutors
Pastor steals TV icon’s wife
SDA factional wars reach High Court
What next for UDC?
Deadly rabies outbreak rocks Ngamiland
Gov to repatriate 367 Zim refugees
Hope in Borolong/Chadibe saga
Drinking spree ends in death
From Francstown to Bristol
Sexaxa’s sigh of relief
Man gets 10 years for raping ex-lover
Bloody bin bags implicate mum in abortion
BNF on the verge of collapse?
Rastaman’s shame
Gilport lions stun Rollers
No sympathy for bitter politicians
Masitaoka consolidate top spot
Celeb edition with Ephraim Basha
Masisi backtracking?
Amantle Montsho finds new love
SDA factional wars reach High Court
Speak up Ruth!
GU to invade Ostriches’ nest
Why sabotage the kwasa king?
GH Flash Friday
Ben ten drops woman on top
Serowe set for Love
Court to rule on allegations against Isaac Kgosi
Dj Bino’s kwasa touch
Court refuses to withdraw attempted murder case
Matsheka delivers his first Budget speech
BITC to holds open market in Francistown
Pastor steals TV icon’s wife
Masitaoka consolidate top spot
Gilport lions stun Rollers
Gov to repatriate 367 Zim refugees
What next for UDC?
SDA factional wars reach High Court
Diary of a cancer survivor
MP calls for arrest of ex VDC members
Nata/Gweta
(SONA) Climate change
Trade union leaders explain the fall out between BOFEPUSU and UDC
NPF case postponed
Botlogile Tshireletso – Political Journey
Danielle swagger’s video is out
The Voice Newspaper Headlines
The Voice on Politics (Episode 5)
12th Parliament Preview (Part 1)
AP investigates UDC in Gabane/Mmankgodi alleged rigging
Botswana is the ancestral home of all humans
The Voice on Politics (Episode 4)
The Voice on Politics (Episode 3)
The Voice on Politics (Episode 2)
Kwaito Stars reunited
The Voice on Politics (Episode 1)
Joy with Kenewendo
Trending
-
Entertainment7 days ago
Celeb edition with Ephraim Basha
-
Entertainment7 days ago
Masisi backtracking?
-
Entertainment7 days ago
Amantle Montsho finds new love
-
News3 days ago
SDA factional wars reach High Court
-
Entertainment7 days ago
Speak up Ruth!
-
Sports7 days ago
GU to invade Ostriches’ nest
-
Entertainment7 days ago
Why sabotage the kwasa king?
-
Entertainment7 days ago
GH Flash Friday