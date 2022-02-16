Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

DIS feeds Museveni- Dow

By

Published

FED UP: Unity dow

Specially Elected Member of Parliament, Unity Dow is convinced that the person behind the controversial Facebook pseudo account, France Museveni is not a single person but a project managed by a group.

Dow told the media yesterday that if indeed Museveni has access to investigation records, there can only be four possible explanations. “The first is that they stole the records. The second is that they bought the records. The third is that they were gifted the records. The fourth is that they work at the Directorate of Intelligence Service (DIS). Any one of these possibilities should keep you awake at night.”

She said that Museveni makes all kinds of allegations against her or attacks that she is part of a scheme to oust ‘Mosau’ (President Mokgweetsi Masisi.’ “I have not seen anything done or said anything suggesting that the office of the President or that of the BDP has distanced themselves from France Museveni’s pro-Mosau posts. There are numerous allegations in which it is stated or insinuated that I have been meeting with opposition politicians and anti-Mosau Botswana Democratic Party members. Blatant lies have been shared and re-shared, all under the stated objective of preventing my success in ousting Mosau,” she said.

Dow explained that the purpose of the press conference was to share with the media and her views one Museveni’s actions.

“With more than 39,000 views, he clearly has an impressive following and since he has made it his mission to keep you reading about me every single day, it is in my interest to offer my side on this unfortunate chapter in our country’s justice system. I am being cyber bullied, harassed, defamed and slandered by a group of people hiding behind a pseudonym.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Dow cried that she has been bullied because she has been repeatedly mentioned in posts that are intended to portray her in bad light. “I have been repeatedly tagged to ensure that I read the posts. I have been defamed and slandered because a lot of untruths have been said about me.”

She mentioned that Museveni alleges that she is corrupt and a thief and repeatedly threatens to share evidence relating to her corruption and it is very clear that his source is the DIS and that these threats are in support of or are at the direction of the DIS.

“I deny the allegations against me, but even assuming that they could be proved in court, when did Botswana deteriorate to a point where state organs sponsor trials by Facebook? Where is the rule of law? How can it be remotely acceptable for the DIS to avail records of investigations for public consumption by Facebook users?”

She said her efforts to report Museveni to the Vice President, has neither been acknowledged nor responded to. “I have reported to the Minister of Defense Justice and Security, the Commissioner of Police, the Chief of Staff and the PSP and all of them advised that I make a formal complaint to the police. I have taken their advice and done that. I do not wish to say more about this as I have promised the investigating officers not to do or say anything that could possibly hamper their work,” she added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Bring Khama to me or no talks- Masisi

We want a guarantee that he won’t be harassed- Sekgoma Bangwato and government have reached a deadlock in trying to resolve a long standing...

1 day ago

News

Woman raped while jogging

Sir Seretse Khama International Airport (SSKIA) Police are investigating a case in which a 40-year-old woman was raped while on an early morning run....

2 days ago

News

Woman in court for husband’s murder

A secretary at the Attorney General’s Chambers in Francistown has been remanded in custody for the murder of her husband. Susan Manyathelo, 58, could...

2 days ago

News

Man in court for opening fire on police officers

A Lobatse man, Thato Ntando Dube, will know his fate in April on whether he has a case to answer in a matter in...

3 days ago

News

My daughter is brainless- estranged father

*Thipe disowns documents that bear his signature

1 day ago

News

‘Poor sex is Akin to GBV’

Maun Kgosi urges men to up their sex games “Men are not mounting their women and we have many of these cases!” It seems...

18 hours ago
MINISTER OF FINANCE: Serame MINISTER OF FINANCE: Serame

Politics

Saleshaondo’ s open letter to Serame

Mine is Priority of Priorities- LOO On Wednesday, the Leader of Opposition, Dumelang Saleshando responded to the 2022/2023 Budget Speech which was delivered by...

1 day ago

News

A horror fit for Hollywood

*BDF Major shoots wife, puts ‘nyatsi’ nephew in hospital, then kills himself *’There was no affair!’ dead woman’s cousin A dramatic car chase, several...

1 day ago

Business

Breaking down the budget speech

On Monday, The Finance Minister, Peggy Serame delivered her first ever Budget Speech, sealing her place in the history books as the first ever...

22 hours ago

News

Mokgethi makes over P2 million from orphans

Grand daughter drags minister to court for contempt As the bitter court battle between embattled Minister of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs, Annah Mokgethi...

1 day ago

Sports

Rollers narrowly escape Lions’ grip

A splendid first half display by struggling Gilport Lions was not sufficient enough to hold a determined Township Rollers side who won the game...

1 day ago
Glorial Gaosikelwe Glorial Gaosikelwe

Entertainment

Sacrificing for Sport

Gloria Gaosikelwe was recently appointed Chairperson of the Botswana Sport Volunteers Movement (SVM). The 49-year-old Hukuntsi native’s sporting background dates back to 1987, when...

21 hours ago

News

Motshegwa condems constitutional review process

The process is fraudulent- BOFEPUSU Deputy Secretary General Botswana Federation of Public Private and Parastatal Sector Unions (BOFEPUSU) Ketlhalefile Motshegwa has condemned the ongoing...

1 day ago
Shakawe Bursting with potential Shakawe Bursting with potential

Business

Bursting with potential

Shakawe’s huge opportunities for growth The capital of Okavango sub district, Shakawe is oozing with potential for economic growth, especially in regards to tourism...

22 hours ago

News

Spy wars

>BUSINESSMAN/DIS AGENT ATTACKED AND LEFT FOR DEAD Almost a month after armed robbers attacked a well-known Gaborone businessman and left him for dead, police...

8 hours ago
TALKING HEADS: Members of Bobirwa Sub District Council TALKING HEADS: Members of Bobirwa Sub District Council

News

Bobirwa council’s eye-watering water bill

Broke council pump out P1.9 million after WUC threaten disconnection Bobirwa Sub District Council is running on a tight budget. On Wednesday, the cash-strapped...

1 day ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.