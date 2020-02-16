News
DIS loses case against Sebina brothers
Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services (DISS) have suffered another humiliating blow, after Extension 2 Magistrates court dismissed their case against brothers, Kegone and Tshepo Sebina.
On Friday morning the court ordered that the DIS should, with immediate effect, return all property and documents they seized from the brothers and set aside the warrant of search and seizure it had issued last year.
The Sebina brothers; Kegone and Tshepho Sebina had approached court seeking to overturn a search and seizure warrant obtained by the DIS back in February 2019.
About a year ago, The Director General of the DISS- Peter Magosi, made a controversial submission in court alleging that the brothers had illegal dealings with former DISS boss, Isaac Kgosi.
Magosi had further told the court that they were investigating a security threat incident after Kgosi allegedly threatened to topple government.
The court, following Magosi’s oral submissions, then issued a search and seizure warrant against Tshepho Tile Products (TTP), Estate Construction and Estate Property being companies owned by the Sebina brothers.
Extension 2 Magistrate Queen Moanga delivered the ruling on behalf of the substantive magistrate Batho Kgerethwa.
Moanga said that the DISS had failed to provide the court with a progress update on their case. “The court has been kept in the dark about the progress of the case a year later. There is no information about how the documents seized will assist the investigation, all the court has been told is that investigations are ongoing,” read the judgment.
“What is the link to the security threat? The applicants have stipulated the inconvenience they have suffered but there is still no inventory provided to the court. Why is the DISS concealing information from the court,” the court asked.
The magistrate further admonished the DISS saying they abused the court order. “The warrant did not say the DIS should go to the bank accounts owned by the applicants.”
The Sebina brothers have been temporarily absolved of any link to Kgosi.
News
‘You are lucky you did not get a death sentence’- Court of Appeal
If he had his way, Court of Appeal Judge Monametsi Gaongalelwe would have all males who kill their girlfriends, hanged.
This seemed to be the chilling implication this week as Justice Gaongalelwe upheld a 25-year jail sentence against David Mbi imposed by a Francistown High Court for the murder of his girlfriend eight years ago. “It is high time the courts send a clear message to the males of this country that a girlfriend is equally entitled to terminate a love relationship in the same way that a man does,” Justice Gaongalelwe said when dismissing the appeal.
“This is a case where the appellant must consider himself very lucky in the court quo finding extenuating circumstances. The facts are such that another court could have rightly found that there were no extenuating circumstances and would have imposed a death sentence,” Justice Gaongalelwe added.
Mbi was convicted of brutally killing his lover, Khumbulani Kabelo, by slitting her throat back in October 4, 2012 in Tutume Village.
At the time of the incident, the duo had two children aged seven and two years respectively.
The court heard that on the fateful night at around 22.00 hrs; the deceased was in the company of another man when Mbi attacked them with a knife.
Mbi is said to have stabbed the deceased multiple times and slit her throat as reflected in the post-mortem report.
When dismissing the appeal, the CoA observed that the statement of facts reflects that on seeing the two walking together, Mbi suspected that the man was his girlfriend’s lover. “There is nothing indicating the cause of this suspicion. In fact the record contains a statement made by the said man who says the deceased was his co-worker and that on the fateful day they simply met by chance on the way to the shops,” reads the judgment.
The judgment further states; “if the appellant has good cause to believe he two were lovers, such would not have helped him in view of the brutality with which he executed his acts. Moreover he was following the two already carrying a knife. He never made any attempt at explaining the carrying of that knife.”
The judges further ruled that a plea of guilty is simply a factor for mitigation of sentence.
“A simple plea of guilty cannot qualify as it does not fall within the category of facts associated with the commission of the crime. A plea of guilty cannot constitute an extenuating factor. This is because by nature and definition extenuating factors are those facts which have a bearing on the commission of the crime…these are factors which were either probably operative in the mind of the offender at the time of the commission of the offence or which probably influenced him to act,” further reads the dismissal appeal.
“In an appropriate case a court would still be entitled to impose a death sentence despite the finding of extenuating circumstance,” the judgment further reads.
News
Family mourns drowned school boys
Vice President Slumber Tsogwane to offer condolences in Mmadinare
Mmadinare village is in mourning after two Kelele Primary School students aged six and nine drowned in Sampopela river on Monday.
Today (Wednesday), Vice President- Slumber Tsogwane is expected to visit the aggrieved family of the two cousins in Mmadinare to offer his condolences.
On the fateful day the two boys had apparently been trying to cross the river on their way home from school when they were tragically swept away by the heavy current. after heavy downpours.
In a phone interview with The Voice, the uncle to the deceased Badiri Thabo Badiri, said after the heavy downpours on Monday his sister wanted to borrow his car to go and pick the kids from school but he did not have any fuel.
He said his sister opted to walk and a few minutes later he heard her screaming.
When he rushed outside the house he saw his sister standing by the river bank and her son was in the middle of the overflowing river.
“When I was still in shock and deciding how I could rescue him, the currents swept him away. I did not see the other child of my cousin drowning. It was so painful that we failed to rescue them because the current was also strong. That is the route they had been using to get home everyday after school and the river is not far from our house. The tragedy has sseverely shattered us,” said the grief stricken Badiri.
Selebi-Phikwe Station Commander Superintendent Meshack Pulenyane confirmed the incident.
He said efforts by the search party to rescue the two on Monday were not successful as the river was overflowing.
Pulenyane said a combined search party by Botswana Police, Botswana Defence Force Officers and the community recovered the bodies yesterday (Tuesday) at Motloutse river.
News
Voetsek
COURT EVICTS ABUSIVE WIFE FROM HOME
Molepolole Magistrates Court was the scene of insults and acrimony as a couple’s six years of holy matrimony came to an unholy and bitter end.
In scenes that would not have looked out of place in popular soapie Generations The Legacy, the drama ended with the magistrate ordering an apparently abusive wife to leave the family home pending the finalisation of their divorce.
The court had earlier heard testimony from Kgosiesele Kgosiesele, 38, telling how his schoolteacher wife Seonyatseng Kgosiesele, 37, belittled him by saying she was a degree holder while he was merely an uneducated driver with nothing valuable to bring to the home.
To add insult to injury she went as far as telling him that she did not want to be seen walking around with him in public, referring to him as low class.
Last December, the Physical Education teacher at Thamaga Junior Secondary School opened a threat to kill case against her husband, which resulted in him spending Christmas in police custody before being released on New Year’s eve.
Seonyatseng is said to have informed their parents that she wanted her husband jailed for seven years and intended to divorce him while he languished in prison.
According to Kgosiesele, since his release from jail his wife now refers to him as a convict.
“On December 31st I made a party which the parents also attended. Later that night when we went to bed, my wife told me not to touch her. When I questioned her about it she asked me if I wanted to go back to prison.
“I went outside the yard to sleep in the car but she later sent a message that I should come home and sleep,” he told court, adding that at that point he was hopeful their issues had been resolved.
However, it appears Seonyatseng had not forgiven her husband as she later told him that if he continued with his ‘demands’ she would report him for rape.
“She says I am not a man and should be castrated and then removed from the society,” he added miserably.
Kgosiesele pleaded with the court to protect him and his children, saying that he had sought assistance from the District Commissioner’s Office, social workers and churches but without resolution.
The couple are parents to two boys, 14 and 5, the eldest being from his wife’s previous relationship.
In her response, Seonyatseng told the court that her husband was a liar and that when they met with their parents on December 31st Kgosiesele requested her to dismiss the case of threat to kill.
She refused, claiming it was not the first time he had threatened her.
Despite the tension, she revealed the day her husband was released from prison and on January 13th and 14th they met as husband and wife and had sex.
She added, “He only wanted us to get married in community of property as I am the one who can get many loans, but I have currently taken out a loan and bought the truck he is using.”
She suggested to Magistrate Kefilwe Resheng, “Both of us can move away from the home, he moves and I go to back to my parents’s house until the divorce. He should also give me the car to collect my things.”
The magistrate also gave the parents an opportunity to respond and they confirmed that Seonyatseng has been abusing her husband. They said that they had tried to unite them but their effort bore no fruit as they only ended up in court.
One of the parents also told how Seonyatseng abused her eldest child, assaulting him with a broomstick until it broke on his body.
In her defence she denied abusing the child saying that as a teacher she knew how to reprimand a child.
In his summing up, Magistrate Resheng suggested to Seonyatseng that she should not have bothered marrying her husband but rather have looked for someone of her degree level.
“How do you say to your husband that he needs to be castrated and you do not want to be associated with him? You could have left him. You do not demean someone to the level where you say you are educated whist someone is not.”
He added, “ I am very concerned, please stop abusing your child.”
In his ruling, the magistrate in favour of Kgosiesele, ordered that he should stay at their matrimonial home with the children whilst the wife should stay away from home and only visit the children at the weekend.
Ironically as the couple left the court they were seen chatting amicably, with Seonyatseng asking her husband to transport her home to collect her things. Together they left the scene.
