DIS marks DCEC offices as a crime scene

Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC)’s Director General, Tymon Katlholo’s office was sealed off and labelled a scene of crime by the Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) on Tuesday afternoon.

Commenting on the matter, DIS spokesperson, Edward Robert, said, “I can confirm the DIS investigators yesterday afternoon sealed off the office of the Director General for the DCEC and that of his staff officer. This was meant to facilitate ongoing investigations over possible violations of the country’s national security laws. I am not at liberty to provide more details on the matter so as to insulate the integrity of the investigations from possible contamination. I can, however, assure the public that the Directorate will do everything possible to ensure that due process of the law is followed throughout the entire process.”

However, a reliable source within the security agencies has told this publication that there are allegations that Katlholo was in possession of some files, which have information on missing weapons which are linked to former President, Ian Khama, and former DIS boss, Isaac Kgosi.

“He was given the files by our team of investigators but he has decided to sit on them and not hand them over to DPP for prosecution and that is what has raised eyebrows, leading to the sealing so that the files can be taken away from him,” said the source, who preferred anonymity.

DCEC Public Relations Officer, Lentswe Motshoganetsi, has also confirmed the latest events and said that the DIS came to their office on an operational (investigation) mission.

He said that the Director General and the Staff Officer are currently in Rwanda attending the Annual General Meeting of the Association of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Commonwealth Africa scheduled for 3rd to 6th May 2022.

“The DCEC further informs members of the public that day to day operations of the DCEC continue uninterrupted and the office remains open to the public,” added Motshoganetsi.