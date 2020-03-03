News
DIS under attack
Magosi is a blatant liar – Keorapetse
The Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) came under fire from Members of Parliament, with MP for Selibe Phikwe West, Dithapelo Keorapetse leading the onslaught.
When responding to The Minister of Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration, Kabo Morwaeng’s budget proposal, Keorapetse said that the DIS was not adding any economic value to the economy and was danger to the country’s democracy.
Keorapetse went further and accused the DIS boss, Peter Magosi of being a liar.
“The DIS General is a blatant liar who wants the president to live in constant fear to justify his existence, government must disband this institution as it is no longer needed.”
Keorapetse said that the DIS has been calling press conferences saying there was someone trying to kill the president and yet no arrest have been made so far which is shocking.
“Trying to kill the President is treason, a very serious offence which cannot be taken lightly but the DIS has not made even a single arrest, after such a public announcement, they are not serious,” Dithapelo lashed out.
The Selibi Phikwe MP also argued that there were enough institutions such as BURS, CID and FIA and called for the abolishment of the spy agency.
The Leader of Opposition, Dumelang Saleshando of Maun West concurred with Keorapetse saying the DIS was a threat to the economy as it was now getting involved in awarding of tenders.
“They now investigate corruption despite existence of a corruption organ. Batswana are suffering at the hands of this organ and investors will blacklist us,” said Shaleshando.
Although, MP for Tonota, Pono Moathodi differed with his colleagues from the opposition such as Saleshando and Kenny Kapinga of Okavango who called for abolishment of the DIS, Moathodi said that there was no country that can be run without an intelligence institution.
“We need the DIS as a country for security and safety reasons but they must run this country well. Agents do kill innocent people and must be called to order. Kgalemelang DIS e tsamaise lefatshe sentle,” cautioned Moathodi .
However, the Vice President, Slumber Tsogwane came to the DIS’s defence saying the current agency is different from the previous one and much better. “The DIS of today has changed and it is operating professionally,” he said
The VP further state that that it is only politicians who complain because they do not want to be put under scrutiny.
“We know why some of you are irritated by such institutions, they are doing their jobs and should be allowed to do so. Yo even complain when you are asked to pay tax,” Tsogwane hit back.
News
Husband from hell
• I discovered used condoms in our bedroom many times- Wife
Her husband has subjected her to blood curdling physical abuse for 11 years, but the wife of Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) councilor, Phuthego Modise will not divorce.
37- year –old Ntsenya Modise has instead dragged her husband to court once again, this time to ask for a reinforcement of a 2011 order for him to provide monthly financial support for her and her 10- year- old child.
Commenting on the matter outside the court she said, “ Divorce is the furthest thing from my mind. I have reached a point where I have become numb to the pain. I just want him to take care of our child. That is why I have brought him to court.”
The couple’s marital woes and court drama dates back to as far as 2011 when the magistrate’s court ruled that the BDP councilor must pay his wife a P 2 200 maintenance fee very month.
“The plaintiff is to be maintained for as long as the marriage is still in subsistence, subject to a variation by the competent court. The plaintiff (Wife) to seek medical attention for her hair condition so as to reduce the monthly costs incurred as a result of buying wigs,” reads the 2011 court order granted against the BDP councilor.
She had to resort to wearing wigs after her husband plucked out her hair by the roots.
The councilor however defied the court order and subsequently applied for the court’s leniency in 2013.
“I will pay an extra 500 on top of the P 2 200 monthly payment,” reads his letter to the Extension 2 Magistrate court.
Asked why she is choosing to live with a man who is allegedly so disrespectful that he brings side chic’s to the marital home, Ntsenya said, “I was ready to file for divorce six months into the marriage when things went sour. His family advised me otherwise and I accepted. I can not do it now because it would negatively affect our daughter.”
She revealed that the estranged husband has since moved out and moved in with a girlfriend in Mogoditshane.
“I can tell you I have gotten to a point where I really do not care whether he is home or not but as long as he takes care of our child I am Okay. As long as he takes care of the basic needs I will not even bother to phone him,” she said.
Modise refused to comment on the matter.
News
Former teacher jailed for child maintenance
A former teacher looked startled in the dock last week when a Molepolole Magistrates court sentenced him to a three-month jail term for failing to pay maintenance for his two daughters.
Thulaganyo Segwagwa (56) from Dutlwe village had failed to honour a court order requiring him to have settled his child maintenance arrears of P23 200.00 by February 13th, 2020.
The amount had accumulated for 29 months from August 2015 to December 2017.
The remorseful Segwagwa pleaded with the court to give him one more month to settle the outstanding debt, but Magistrate Kefilwe Resheng told him that the court order was not negotiable as the sentence had already been passed by the substantive Magistrate Rosemary Khutlo who was away on leave.
“My job here is only to commit you to prison,” she ruled.
The distressed Segwagwa took a deep breath, resigning to his fate as the police chained him in leg irons and handcuffs before pairing him with other offenders bound for prison.
Segwagwa had been ordered by the maintenance court to pay the sum of P400.00 for both of his kids and later on the amount was raised to P800.00 after the children’s mother, 38- year-old Tswelelelo Tshaakane, requested for increment.
Outside the courtroom, the dejected Segwagwa told The Voice that after his retirement from work in 2012, he pleaded with Tshaakane to allow him to pay in advance an amount that will take care of the children’s welfare till they reach the age of 18, but she demanded an amount that he could not afford.
“She gave me two options to either pay P200 000.00 cash or to continue paying the P800. But when I made the calculations I realised that I only needed to pay P72 000.00. Unfortunately I did not have the money at the time,” Segwagwa said and added that he was still struggling to raise the money as he was now unemployed.
When he realised it was difficult for him to pay the maintenance, Segwagwa said he requested to take the children to care for them while staying with him, but their mother refused.
His 20- year-old first born has since completed Form 5 while her 16-year-old younger sister is still doing Form 4.
“I may have been broke, but I did all I could to show my kids that I love them, including frequently visiting them,” he said as he frantically pressed his cellphone trying text his family about his prison committal.
News
Govt gags former PSP
*I have decided to let it go-Morupisi
The suspended Permanent Secretary to the President, Carter Morupisi on Wednesday night beat a hasty reatreat from hosting his “tell all” press conference following a strong worded warning from government on the same day.
Issued around 20.30 pm on Wednesday night through the office of Deputy Permanent Secretary Government Communications, John Dipowe, the statement cautioned Morupisi against addressing the much-anticipated press conference and reminded the fallen top official that he definitely could not do so in a government house.
” Morupisi is on suspension as the PSP to the President and as such any tittle referring him as the PSP to the President is misleading,” further read part of the Government communication.
The suspended PSP had promised to share with the nation “his past experiences and future plans.
He had also indicated that he was not going to remain silent about ‘things that matter.
In an interview on Wednesday night Morupisi who was recently humiliated as he walked into the high court shackled and handcuffed recently – could only say “I have decided to abandon the press conference. I will let it go.”
Probed further to share a bit of what he had intended to share with the press at the conference Morupisi said, “I do not and will not share with you. I am not sure if I will ever make the address again I will have to think about it.”
Morupisi is currently out on bail on criminal charges of abuse of office, accepting bribery and corruption in the BPOF missing millions scandal
