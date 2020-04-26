DISS Agent and Prison Warder charged for stock-theft

A Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services agent (DISS) and a Prison Warder, both based at Ghanzi District on Thursday appeared before Ghanzi Magistrates Court facing charges of stealing stock.

The accused, Kaone Molomo and Mpho Boitumelo, on April 19th, 2020 allegedly stole five goats belonging to Kebaobametse Gaongalelwe of D’kar settlement.

Gaongalelwe is said to have noticed that his goats were missing and while looking for them, he received information that a certain car had packed near his kraal and made away with the goats.

He later reported to a D’kar police officer who contacted Ghanzi police stock theft section enquiring if they had registered any goats in transit at their office.

The police officer confirmed that three goats were registered at their office being transported to Straus Slaughter Slab, where they were allegedly sold.



The said goats were later found to be the ones reported missing and the owner identified them.

The goats were transported with a Toyota Alteza belonging to Boitumelo.



The duo allegedly slaughtered and shared one goat while the other wasd sold for P400.00 to one Tinaro Kajuu in Ghanzi.

The duo were also charged for traveling without permits and each paid a P200.00 admission of guilt fine. They will appear for mention on May 28th, 2020.

When asked if they were aware that one of their officers has been implicated in stock theft, Spokesperson for the DISS- Edward Robert, said if there was any such incident it would be in the hands of the police.

“As of now we have not received any official notification implicating any of our officers. The procedure is, if there is any of our officers implicated in any wrong doing, they will inform us officially as the employers. As we speak we have not yet received any official notification. If there is such a case they will inform us officially,” explained Robert.