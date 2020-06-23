Politics
Dissecting the effects of lockdown
On Friday evening, Government announced that Greater Gaborone would return to lockdown at midnight.
The decision was a precautionary measure after it emerged there were 12 probable cases of Covid-19 in the area.
Although the lockdown proved short-lived and was lifted on Monday, the lack of notice at which it was called took many by surprise.
It created uncertainty amongst the business community and indeed the country in general, making it incredibly difficult to plan ahead.
On Wednesday morning, the Covid Task Force cancelled its usual morning update, causing widespread speculation that another lockdown was imminent.
Amid the confusion, The Voice Staffer, DANIEL CHIDA spoke to different people to get their views on the effects of lockdown on the country.
Botho Seboko: Executive Director, BOCONGO
The long-term effects of Covid-19 are as wide as the arrays of life-defining human life.
For Botswana, this is a scary movie brought to life.
You will remember Botswana’s Economy has failed to create industries that can relieve both the mining and tourism sector in times like these and there is no indication that we are learning any need for self-reliance in times of disasters such as this one.
The long-term effects will be mostly felt by the middle class who have either taken pay cuts and are at the edge of losing their jobs, which are at the moment protected by the instructions for the SOE.
This is so because their vehicle loans and mortgages are attached to their monthly salaries.
Worse than the middle class will be the poor, the women and children who largely form part of the informal sector – the hardest hit by these sporadic lockdowns.
Agribusinesses are suffering; the transport industry is on its deathbed, particularly ones in the cross-border tourism sector.
All this cumulatively indicates that with no resilience evidence on our economy, all sectors will struggle into the future of uncertainty. Our sector, the NGO sector, with our international donors battling Covid in their own countries, and Government of Botswana single handily enjoying domestic resource mobilisation, NGOs are doomed.
Diba Diba: Chairman of Law Society
The economy is and has already been badly affected. Our economy’s mainstay is diamonds and tourism. The sale of diamonds is not possible at the moment. The tourism sector is closed. This is going to have serious effect on our country.
Some companies, even those owned by the government, are reported to already be failing to pay their employees. Soon companies might close down and jobs will be lost.
It is bleak. However, I think, the pandemic has given us an opportunity to recalibrate our economy with an aim to be more self-reliant, to adopt deliberate policy and legal positions to empower citizens to play a more meaningful, if not leading, role in the economy.
I also believe that it has exposed weaknesses in the provision of public services, especially in areas such as public health and education. These have to be improved significantly!
See how, for example, our government has been running around schools to construct basic amenities which should have always been there in the first place.
I think the biggest effect of the pandemic is that going forward, citizens will be more conscious of whom they vote to lead them.
They will scrutinize political players more critically to determine if what they are promising meets with their minimum expectations. And they will hold them to account.
Lastly, our disaster management system will always have to be on point.
As regards our courts, cases which were scheduled over the lockdown period have to be rescheduled.
Some of these have been pending in the system for years.
This means more delay to the cases and the parties involved.
It might be very expensive to deal with the backlog.
Obakeng Matlou: Entrepreneur (Brand Strategist), Dikgosi Media
The first lockdown was welcome for all intents and purposes. What was not was the badly conceived second round of the latter.
Why am I miffed about it? This is because while persistence in the imposition of endless lockdowns may be helpful as far as being able to prevent our healthcare systems from crumbling or becoming overwhelmed by the sick, the trade-off is graver, in that it leaves the economy completely ailing.
Persistence with lockdown will snowball into other unfortunate situations.
If the citizens are kept shacked in the homes, not only will there be devastation socially, but also negative ramifications economically. This would wreak havoc, especially for SMMEs.
Recently, I was rudely awakened to horrifying statistics from Minister of Nationality, Immigration, and Gender Affairs, Anna Mokgethi that during lockdown alone, over 132 defilement cases were recorded as a result of lockdown, surely this can’t be sustained, a matter of fact, we should be concerned.
It is incontrovertible that all businesses were hurt by the first lockdown because most businesses weren’t prepared and therefore had no plans to continue operating during the lockdown.
Such businesses are on the brink of collapse. Should another lockdown be administered, job losses will be inevitable as that would be tantamount to rubbing salt to an already dire unemployment reality.
Families and businesses would be decimated by any more lockdowns.
I’d strongly caution those leading the fight against Covid-19 to have that as the last, and not first resort to any imminent threat as the alternative is far grimmer.
Caesar Tshupelo: Business Botswana Construction Sector Chairman
The Covid-19 pandemic has heavily impacted the built environment and construction globally and Botswana was no exception.
All operations in the construction industry were halted when the lockdown was enacted from the 2 April that ended on the 7 May. But there was nothing the industry could do but to abide by the set Covid-19 protocols.
The pandemic has taught us that we need to re-think how we do things post Covid-19, both the contractors and professionals in the built environment.
One of the most compliant matters was around Occupational, Safety and Health as being a key integral part of the construction industry and the employment of Safety Health and Environnement (SHE) professionals in our construction sites.
The architects, planners, interior designers, and engineers, will have to re-think the way we design spaces in the future from the lessons learned from Covid-19.
A new way of communications for holding meetings will have to be changed from the traditional sit-in meetings and utilise the digital platforms and move for virtual meetings. Only site inspections will need physical bodies to be present.
Collaborations between procuring entities (clients) and all stakeholders in infrastructure projects are to be the norm going forward in all future works and contracts.
The wanting aspect that is lacking was capacity building and Entrepreneurial mentorship especially our citizen-owned companies.
Certain reforms are very much needed to make for a very adaptable industry that will be ready for future pandemics.
A lot of emphasis on research and innovation is needed in the construction industry and the adoption of green sustainable technologies for Sustainable Development Goals.
The training of professionals in the construction industry would need to be aligned with the visions of the new norms that have been created by the post Covid-19 thought processes.
Companies will need to mentor the young graduates, youths, women and people living with disabilities.
News
President Masisi must resign- BPF
The Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) is gravely concerned with the level of corruption that is fast becoming a pandemic in the country.
Even more alarming is the fact that reports linking the ruling party leadership to corrupt activities and shady business dealings reached President Mokgweetsi Masisi, who during the 2019 election campaign declared he would tackle corruption and mismanagement “bare-knuckled.
” Less than two years in office, Masisi seems to have acquired massive wealth overnight, with among other things, reported two ranches in Ghanzi and Sekoma. Along with newly acquired large chunks of land all over the country, he is now reported to be bidding for a government-owned ranch, Banyana Farms, undermining the set rules that disallow anyone with a ranch to partake in the bidding for any government-owned farm. Moreover, being among the shortlisted three farmers, Masisi’s position disadvantages other bidders.
The President’s business dealings and partnerships are of great concern and smack of State capture Gupta style. The revelation that Masisi is a business partner to Choppies CEO, Ramachandran Ottapathu is of grave concern, raising questions of how the President of the land can actively undertake business with controversial businessmen: whose operations (Choppies) have been a subject of investigation and even suspension from the Botswana Stock Exchange for not adhering to business ethics and accounting processes.
Just recently, Ram’s new business was said to have acquired P200 million funding from a government entity, the Botswana Development Corporation. And today we woke up to the news that the government has signed a P270 million pension deal, without tendering, with Choppies. This is a deal signed under the State of Public Emergency which gives the President unique powers to run the government.
It is not inconceivable to deduce that the State of Emergency, which was hurried through the special sitting of Parliament in March, was used, and will be abused to the benefit of the President.
The level of corruption has gone high during this period of SoE and Covid-19 pandemic has been a source of enrichment for the President, his cabinet, some in the BDP, and his business partners, who sadly are not indigenous Batswana, ‘Batswana ba sekei’ he claimed to fight for during electioneering. As the President and his partners have found a captive meal ticket through the crisis, Batswana continue to suffer in abject poverty, unemployment, and uncertainty. Repression is taking the route.
Just days into State of Public Emergency, opposition activists were arrested, tortured, and charged allegedly just for airing their views on the state of governance of the Covid-19 pandemic. This calls for concern as to how far the Masisi regime can go to silence dissent.
The recent blacklisting of Botswana by the European Union and economic outlook downgrading by the Moodys Rating Agency, under Masisi’s watch is a clear sign that our country is mismanaged.
Until and unless the rot and mismanagement of the economy are stopped, Botswana under Masisi is sliding into the dark periods of corruption, looting, and ultimately dictatorship.
It is in this regard that the BPF calls on President Masisi to resign with immediate effect. We also call on the civil society, opposition parties, the media, and patriots to stand up against all these ills and speak with one voice and say enough is enough.
Biggie Ganda Butale
President
Botswana Patriotic Front
Politics
PAC chairperson calls for its sitting
BUT IS IT NECCESSARY?
Member of Parliament for Selibe-Phikwe West, Dithapelo Keorapetse has written a letter to the Speaker of National Assembly, Phandu Skelemani requesting for the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to be allowed to sit in order to deal with a backlog of unexamined books of accounts of government from financial years 2018/2019 and 2019/2020.
In his letter dated, June 2nd 2020, Keorapetse suggested that the Speaker’s office or that of the Clerk, together with the Director of Health Services could assist the PAC to comply with all the health protocols whilst conducting its hearings.
The PAC Chairperson further stated in his letter that the committee hearings have in the past uncovered real and potential acts of unethical conduct, maladministration, mismanagement, corruption, fiscal and revenue crimes and recommended remedial measures.
The Voice Staffer, DANIEL CHIDA engaged different people including former and current Members of Parliament and Non Governmental Organisations to get their views on PAC and its need to sit.
Noah Salakae- Former MP for Gantsi North
It is true I have been reliably informed that Keorapetse has called for PAC to sit after two years of the committee being in a mute state but I do not think it is something one should read too much into because as far as I know PAC normally doesn’t sit during election year.
Even former chairperson, Abraham Kesupile attempted to convene a meting sometime back but MPs were busy campaigning and couldn’t attend. What I have also learnt is that what’s outstanding is financial year 2017/2018, because the books couldn’t examined in an election year.
Then 2018/2019, Auditor General hasn’t released her report, which could still be at the printers so PAC can only sit after the audit is complete and published. This is a matter of following procedure.
Botho Seboko- BOCONGO’s Executive Director
In the assessment of the 10th Parliament, I think the PAC did very well. It’s never too late to call for accountability, both from the PAC and those tasked to convene it.
We must demand accountability from the entire committee and seek an explanation to why PAC did not meet, better yet, why parliament stayed mum all this time.
Our hopes as Batswana are hinged on that Committee, we therefore urge those responsible to take tasks entrusted upon them seriously.
Goretetse Kekgonegile MP for Maun East
It’s very progressive of Keorapetse to be proactive in Parliamentary oversight mandate as PAC Chairperson.
There has been a two- year vacuum in which a lot has happened which the Executive must account for.
The Committee must work around the clock to push the two-year’s backlog and move into COVID-19 massive corruption dealings.
I have confidence in Keorapetse’s ability to expose and make the Executive account for corrupt practices being witnessed around the country.
Due to the vacuum, the country is building one million pula each nine cubicles toilets, Choppies is being given un-competed for tenders, millions of pulas are being spent in Ministers companies, the country is being downgraded in international gradings and South African companies are suing the country for unfulfilled financial obligations.
Sedirwa Kgoroba former MP for Mogoditshane
Yes and No. I will say No because it is a toothless dog whose statue deprives it of the necessary power.
However despite it being a toothless dog as it may be, at least it reveals some things, which might not otherwise come to the public domain
Sponsored ads
SCB donates PPE to Sir Ketumile Hospital
Jilted lover remanded for violating restraining order
Jailed
GPH stands by its Positive COVID-19 results
Boy, 16, flogged for not wearing a mask
Dissecting the effects of lockdown
BDF major accused of raping colleague’s wife
The silver lining with a heart of gold
Moyo: a man on a mission?
A dark day for the greens
Shadowing Serena
A Paranoid President and a ghost town
Villages benefit from wilderness safaris
Thirty (30) to testify against Morupisi
Bana bana ba Ntogwa drop the third album
Celeb edition with Khumo Kgwaadira
Diva Vebrok and Berry Heart’s antics
Diggy’s milky tears
Garogwe releases Sesame ke le nosi
A comedy of errors
Couple robbed, woman raped in bush attack
Unfriendly fire
Man remanded for stabbing girlfriend
Uncle rapes niece, 12
Thabang pleads not guilty to ‘common nuisance’
Tutume hospital accused of corruption
Drowned fishermen retrieved
Blue Jacket Street photographers charged
Siviya Community hands over Covid-19 project
BoB maintains the Bank Rate at 4.25 percent
Panic as contact tracing leads to police station
FNBB Foundation and KPS Hygiene start fumigation of public places
Companies, individuals urged to use BeSafe app
Boitumelo Foundation reaches out to Ramotswa
Matsha tragedy trial begins in July
PAC meetings called off indefinitely
Young mum’s sudden death stuns community
Gerrie Nel to represent Botswana in the ‘Butterfly’ case
BDP Councillor defects to BPF
Jilted lover remanded for violating restraining order
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Research now big business and influencer
`How does it feel’ Episode 10
THE VOICE TODAY (17.02.20)
That’s murder, not ‘balls’ defense– court tells convict
BURS raid car dealers
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Blue Jacket Street photographers charged
-
News1 day ago
Panic as contact tracing leads to police station
-
Business3 days ago
FNBB Foundation and KPS Hygiene start fumigation of public places
-
Business2 days ago
Companies, individuals urged to use BeSafe app
-
News2 days ago
Boitumelo Foundation reaches out to Ramotswa
-
News1 day ago
Matsha tragedy trial begins in July
-
News24 hours ago
PAC meetings called off indefinitely
-
News13 hours ago
Young mum’s sudden death stuns community