Dj Bino’s kwasa touch

In the last five years DJ Bino has repeatedly proved that he has what it takes to be one of the best.

Not too shy to try different sounds or break rules with his unconventional approach to music production, he’s simply one DJ you can’t ignore.

His latest experiment, a fusion of Kwasa Kwasa and Amapiona, is testament to the man’s creativity.

Although I feel he goes overboard with Kwasa strings on the song, I’m convinced that should he strike the right balance DJ Bino could be on to something.

Botswana is a Kwasa Kwasa country after all!

All the top local artists like Vee, Franco and Charma Gal owe their success to the genre.

Rating: 8/10