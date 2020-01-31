Connect with us

Dj Bino's kwasa touch

Published

10 hours ago

on

Dj Bino's kwasa touch

In the last five years DJ Bino has repeatedly proved that he has what it takes to be one of the best.

Not too shy to try different sounds or break rules with his unconventional approach to music production, he’s simply one DJ you can’t ignore.

His latest experiment, a fusion of Kwasa Kwasa and Amapiona, is testament to the man’s creativity.

Although I feel he goes overboard with Kwasa strings on the song, I’m convinced that should he strike the right balance DJ Bino could be on to something.

Botswana is a Kwasa Kwasa country after all!

All the top local artists like Vee, Franco and Charma Gal owe their success to the genre.

Rating: 8/10

Entertainment

Serowe set for Love

Published

10 hours ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

Serowe set for Love

Mlakhos Entertainment in conjunction with Serowe Wise Out Chillasare already warming up for Valentines Day with a night gig dubbed, Love Affair.

The show, which will take place at Raby Farm along Paje road on Sunday 2 February, will feature DJ Quinty, Swaps and other Serowe based DJs.

There will also be activities like swimming to escape the heat, or else revellers can kick back and chill in their camp chairs.

Tickets are selling P40 Early Bird, Standard is P50 and Kids P30.

Patrons buying tickets at the gate will part with P70.

Gates open at 1000hrs.

Entertainment

Ben ten drops woman on top

Published

10 hours ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

Ben ten drops woman on top

Francistown based musician Ben Ten has a new Amapiano single titled ‘Woman on Top’.

Just like many emerging talents, Ben Ten is a recent convert of the new South African genre that is taking Africa by storm.

With its sexual connotations and a provocative sleeve design, the song will definitely set tongues wagging.

It’s a fair attempt at a genre that has exploded like a veld fire.

Rating: 7/10

Entertainment

GH Flash Friday

Published

10 hours ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

GH Flash Friday

Go Hard Clothing Pop Up store at Ntshe House is giving customers an opportunity to purchase some of their trendiest t-shirts at greatly reduced prices in an offer known as ‘Flash Friday’.

The first 100 customers at the store this Friday (31 January) will be able to purchase any t-shirt of their liking for P80 – that’s P100 discount from the usual P180.

Founded by rapper B-Block of Go Hard Entertainment, Go Hard Clothing has become one of the biggest clothing labels in the second city, especially amongst the fashion savvy youth.

The label has emerged as a trusted supplier of the latest fashionable clothing items.

