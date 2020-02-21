Connect with us

DJ Deuce for Bulawayo

8 hours ago

Francistown based DJ Deuce will set the stage on fire at BAC Leisure Night Club in Bulawayo this Friday.

Formerly with Eyadini in Durban, the talented DJ will share the stage with Enzo Ishall and Shinsoman at the suburban night joint.

The Miss Valentines Bulawayo event will also feature Zimbabwean based spinners DJ Yugoe, DJ Lexxie and DJ Slamma.

Admission is R150, R100 and R50 for VVIP, VIP and General tickets respectively.

More-fire for Mao-fit

8 hours ago

February 21, 2020

More Fire and the Unique Stars, a Kwasa-Kwasa band that slowly crept up the ladder of the industry has released a new single titled ‘Maofit’, in reference to the notorious Honda Fit hatchback.

The new single will definitely enhance the artist and his band’s growing reputation in the popular genre. Born Lungisani Marudu in Tutume, More Fire wrote the song to pay tribute to a car that made news headlines in Botswana and the neighbouring countries. Released on 2nd February, on his birthday, ‘Maofit’ was recorded at Noble Sound Studio in Gaborone.

“Maofit as many call it is a legend in this country. The car has made a name for itself and is definitely dominating the market. It holds the record for over speeding, overloading, reckless overtaking and any other thing you can think of. I just love the car that is why I recorded this song,” he said.

The Tutume native and his band Unique Stars have been in the music industry for 13 years, recording their first album “Ndo ku tshamba” in 2007. They recorded four more albums ‘Obone koo’ (2010), ‘Theka la tshwene’ (2015), ‘Ke boela gae’ (2016) and ‘Talente’ in 2019.

“My wish is to be successful so I’ll be able to donate to the needy. It is something I’ve been doing for a while, and with more success in my music career I’d be able to continue helping the less privileged,” he said.

ATI at united lounge

8 hours ago

February 21, 2020

Revamped United Lounge in Block Six will host ‘Khiring Khorong’ hit-maker, ATI tonight (Friday).

The Motswako magician, famous for his creative on-stage performances, will star alongside, Allen Gouvie and DJ Cee.

Patrons must part with P50 single or P80 for a pair.

Doors open at 2000 hrs and tickets will be sold at the gate.

Kamo Mphela live

8 hours ago

February 21, 2020

In 2019, saucy South African dancer Kamo Mphela brought traffic to a standstill on the streets of Jozi.

The 20-year-old, who features on a number of Amapiano hits, will be at Lizard Entertainment this Saturday.

The sensational dancer and vocalist became an instant social media celebrity after posting videos of her racy dance moves on the Internet.

She’ll share the stage with DJs Cue, Chronic and Bunz.

Entry fee is P50 before midnight.

