Entertainment

DJ Easy vs Fresh

Published

8 hours ago

on

Whatever beef there is between two legends of the entertainment industry, DJ Fresh and Easy B needs to be resolved ASAP.

The duo command a lot of respect from upcoming DJs and promoters and are considered two titans of the trade – even if Easy B has been off his game lately!

The recent post on Twitter by DJ Fresh came as a shock to many bearing in mind that these two used to be good buddies.

Fresh calling Easy B a fraud was a TKO.

Come on guys, someone should be the bigger man and apologise.

You can’t keep trading blows and profanities on social media, it doesn’t look good!

Entertainment

More-fire for Mao-fit

Published

8 hours ago

on

February 21, 2020

By

More Fire and the Unique Stars, a Kwasa-Kwasa band that slowly crept up the ladder of the industry has released a new single titled ‘Maofit’, in reference to the notorious Honda Fit hatchback.

The new single will definitely enhance the artist and his band’s growing reputation in the popular genre. Born Lungisani Marudu in Tutume, More Fire wrote the song to pay tribute to a car that made news headlines in Botswana and the neighbouring countries. Released on 2nd February, on his birthday, ‘Maofit’ was recorded at Noble Sound Studio in Gaborone.

“Maofit as many call it is a legend in this country. The car has made a name for itself and is definitely dominating the market. It holds the record for over speeding, overloading, reckless overtaking and any other thing you can think of. I just love the car that is why I recorded this song,” he said.

The Tutume native and his band Unique Stars have been in the music industry for 13 years, recording their first album “Ndo ku tshamba” in 2007. They recorded four more albums ‘Obone koo’ (2010), ‘Theka la tshwene’ (2015), ‘Ke boela gae’ (2016) and ‘Talente’ in 2019.

“My wish is to be successful so I’ll be able to donate to the needy. It is something I’ve been doing for a while, and with more success in my music career I’d be able to continue helping the less privileged,” he said.

Entertainment

DJ Deuce for Bulawayo

Published

8 hours ago

on

February 21, 2020

By

Francistown based DJ Deuce will set the stage on fire at BAC Leisure Night Club in Bulawayo this Friday.

Formerly with Eyadini in Durban, the talented DJ will share the stage with Enzo Ishall and Shinsoman at the suburban night joint.

The Miss Valentines Bulawayo event will also feature Zimbabwean based spinners DJ Yugoe, DJ Lexxie and DJ Slamma.

Admission is R150, R100 and R50 for VVIP, VIP and General tickets respectively.

Entertainment

Slow down Kast

Published

8 hours ago

on

February 21, 2020

By

Shaya would like to ask anyone close to Kast Stallion to tell him to chill.

News reaching this grapevine is that the Hip Hop mogul, who has been busy on Facebook calling himself ‘The best rapper in Africa’, is said to looking for a date to counter Franco’s Soul Fill Up festival.

Heela Kast Batswana ba swile. Let the bygones be bygones and try another model.

Do not embarrass yourself further – surely the humiliation you have already suffered is enough!

