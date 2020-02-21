DJ Easy vs Fresh

Whatever beef there is between two legends of the entertainment industry, DJ Fresh and Easy B needs to be resolved ASAP.

The duo command a lot of respect from upcoming DJs and promoters and are considered two titans of the trade – even if Easy B has been off his game lately!

The recent post on Twitter by DJ Fresh came as a shock to many bearing in mind that these two used to be good buddies.

Fresh calling Easy B a fraud was a TKO.

Come on guys, someone should be the bigger man and apologise.

You can’t keep trading blows and profanities on social media, it doesn’t look good!