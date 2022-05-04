DJ hits high note with ‘Kalangline’

MIXING IT UP

By night, she’s a sought-after Disc Jockey (DJ) famous for whipping crowds into a sweaty frenzy with her creative playlists.

By day, however, the decks are swapped for the draws as Mpho Jenifer Mogomotsi focuses on fashion.

The Makuta native, better known as DJ Missy in the world of music, is mixing it up with her clothing line ‘Kalangaline’, a brand that is becoming increasingly visible on the streets of Francistown.

The label offers a wide variety of merchandise, including: jeans, leggings, bomber jackets, t-shirts, sweaters, hoodies and pants.

Many of the outfits available in the ‘Kalangaline’ range match Mogomotsi’s vibrant personality, with bright, bold colours a reoccurring theme.

“There is something for everyone, for those wanting to relax in comfort at home or those looking to make a statement at a party or on a big night out. I target everyone: male, female, young and old. So far it is doing wonders in the market,” the bubbly DJ/designer tells Voice Money.

She attributes the line’s early success to regular networking sessions as well as her own self-discipline and focus.

The idea to start a fashion label first came to Mogomotsi two years ago, when, like most creatives in the country, she found herself at a loose end as Covid-19 sent Botswana into lockdown.

“That time the entertainment industry was literally shut and many ideas kept crawling in my mind. And I thought loudly, ‘Why not Kalangaline?’ I did not come up with the name because I am Kalanga, I just fell in love with the name as it is unique,” explains Mogomotsi, who prefers not to reveal her age – “A lady never tells!” she declares with a smile

Inspired to diversify her brand by South African superstar, DJ Zinhle, Mogomotsi set about turning her idea into a functioning business with gusto, digging into her own pockets to get the venture up-and-running.

“DJ Zinhle is a focused woman who made a name for herself. She is also a businesswoman and that is what inspires me most!” exclaims the determined DJ, who runs a second label called Musicline.

The local lass dreams of emulating Zinhle’s global appeal and one day taking her brand international. At the moment, she has a stall in Ghetto, opposite FNB main branch, but plans to expand further north and open a second outpost in Maun next month.

Although the journey has been characterized by highs, the inevitable lows have crept up.

Mogomotsi buys her stock from China and often faces frustrating delays for her orders to arrive. Once the merchandise is delivered, it takes around a week to brand the gear, with the branding taking place in the second city.

Having just received a new batch, the latest ‘Kalangaline’ clothing is set to hit the streets of Francistown this Friday.