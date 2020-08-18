Entertainment
DJ Jigga’Yo and Macc release Umama
Despite the adverse effects of Covid-19 on the entertainment industry, some artists are not yielding to the pressure.
One such resilient artist is none other than Matlhogonolo Motshele popularly known in the streets of Maun as DJ JIGGA’YO who has released a single titled Umama this month.
The 31-year- old promising DJ was working alongside a relatively new kid on the Block, Macc on the single, which according to them is an appreciation to mothers and women in general.
“We are what we are because of women and they tend to be under-appreciated despite what they go through to raise their children. Umama is our way of appreciating and celebrating our heroes through house music,” said Motshele.
A veteran in the entertainment industry who has worked for several years as a resident DJ in various pubs in Maun, Dj Jigga’yo indicated that it was time he released something under his name, “I have worked in the industry since 2007 as a resident DJ for Akron Tangier Pub, United Café, and Campus Lounge and I have finally released my first single.”
The lively duo is yet to release an album also titled Umama.
According to the 25-year- old Mazunga, they started their bromance when he was performing at one of the pubs that Motshele played at.
“We met during one of my performances and now the rest is history, our supporters should look forward to more of our collaborations, “said Mazunga.
Produced by Volcano, the fresh single was released last week Thursday at a Maun based Paramount records and dedicated to women, especially mothers.
“You have played your part and now is my time to play my part. With your prayers I know I am loved, Umama,” DJ Jigga sings.
Sponsored ads
Bogolo’s jab?
It’s showtime for rap
‘I forgive her…but i’ll never forget!’
Mmamoribos unmasked
Francistown woman linked to dead man’s remains
DJ Jigga’Yo and Macc release Umama
Parliament turn to God
Stiger talks sex, love, and music
DCEC investigates 47 COVID-19 related corruption cases
Trid-ent and tested
No bail for ‘Bluetown boys’
Uncertain times
Suspect in rape/murder of Molepolole teacher was on bail for another murder case
Fight for the heart of BOMU
Water restored in Tlokweng after dry weekend
Over 620,000 people on land allocation waiting list
TT back in action as PSL resumes
5th suspect in Choppies robbery arrested
BOMU’s fresh new look
Granny, 82, dies in house fire
Officer Olopeng’s remains finally laid to rest
Crowded beaches may take Maun back into lockdown
Police concerned by the rise in child Porn and revenge Porn cases
Morupisi’s criminal case continues
No more standard test for inter zonal traveling
SEZA model all about jobs- Mogara
‘Virginity cannot be tested!’
Ten cows land two men in jail
Wanted man back in court for threat to kill
Welcome relief
F/town Police crack down on COVID-19 violators
Saleshando calls for solidarity with Zimbabweans
Granny, 82, dies in house fire
5th suspect in Choppies robbery arrested
The hunter has become the hunted
BOMU’s fresh new look
Over 620,000 people on land allocation waiting list
TT back in action as PSL resumes
Water restored in Tlokweng after dry weekend
Fight for the heart of BOMU
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Police concerned by the rise in child Porn and revenge Porn cases
-
News4 days ago
Morupisi’s criminal case continues
-
News4 days ago
‘Virginity cannot be tested!’
-
News4 days ago
Ten cows land two men in jail
-
News4 days ago
Wanted man back in court for threat to kill
-
News5 days ago
Welcome relief
-
News4 days ago
F/town Police crack down on COVID-19 violators
-
News3 days ago
Granny, 82, dies in house fire