With Covid-19 effectively shutting down the entertainment industry, DJ Kap has been forced to look elsewhere to make ends meet.

The talented 25-year-old has found work as a petrol attendant, swapping the decks for diesel in a temporary career change.

Having worked in music since 2015, making his name as a House, RnB and Kwaito mixer, DJ Kap – real name Kgotso Alex Molefe – was also hired for a number of modelling gigs.

With the pandemic bringing an end to both lines of work for the foreseeable future, the Easter Picnic Xperience host decided to swallow his pride to put food on the table.

“I don’t have a choice but to do whatever job that will keep me going until we have passed this rough phase,” the former The Vibe host told Big Weekend.