Entertainment
DJ Kuchi at galleria
Legendary DJ Kuchi will warm the Ghetto’s winter nights this Saturday with a one-off performance at Galleria Hotel.
Undoubtedly one of the best DJs/producers to come out of the country, Kuchi will share the stage with the second city’s very own K.U.D at a first-of-its-kind gig dubbed VIP Exclusive Session.
Attendance is limited to 50 customers and entry is reserved at P400, which is inclusive of dinner (matured T-Bone steak) and 12 drinks.
