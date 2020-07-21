Paphidzo Nfazo known as DJ Nfazo has dropped an Amapiano hit called IILE, which is about COVID-19 pandemic.

The DJ features other reputable DJs such as La Tonde and Names. Recorded at Pula Records, IILE is a real hit not to be omitted from any set by any Amapiano DJ worth their salt.

The song was supposed to have been released around April but got delayed by the lockdown. Instead of being discouraged the DJ took time to refine the song more.

RATINGS 9/10