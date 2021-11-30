Dj Sbu flying the local brand high

If there is one person who took advantage of DJ Sbu during his visit over the weekend, it has to be the person behind, Black Soil clothing label.

The Mofaya energy drink owner did not only wear the T- Shirt he was given after a hot set at United Lounge but still continues to wear it as he travels across South Africa.

This shows how supportive DJ Sbu is and is doing his best in marketing and helping other businesses to grow.

What Black Soul owners did should be a lesson to upcoming entrepreneurs, go out and take advantage of the situation.