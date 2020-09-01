DJ Swagg has taken a trip down memory lane in his first ever single, ‘Morabaraba’.

The 28-year-old Tonota-based artist explained that the Amapiano track is a throwback to a culture that is dying out.

“It talks about the simple delights of the traditional games that were played in the past like diketo, morabaraba and dibeke.

These games, which were once so common, are hardly played by today’s youth,” noted the singer born Lemogang Pelontle, adding that the single was recorded back in February but was only released last month, complete with high-quality video.

As for the immediate future, the ambitious singer is planning on releasing an album whilst his long-term goal is to become an internationally recognized brand – judging from the excellent visuals, bouncing beat and thought-provoking lyrics in his debut offering, that is not an unrealistic dream!

RATING: 9/10