Entertainment
DJ Tuli’s falling for you
Having honed his craft as a standby DJ at a number of popular joints in Moshupa – Dladleng Entertainment, Motswedi Pub, and Zama Zama Bar – DJ Tuli has released his eagerly anticipated debut single, ‘Falling For You’.
Dropped last Friday, the feel good tune features South African artist Sinathi.
The soul/house track is perfect dance floor material with impressive vocals.
RATING: 6.5/10
