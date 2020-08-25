Connect with us

Entertainment

DJ Tuli’s falling for you

Published

30 mins ago

on

DJ Tuli’s falling for you

Having honed his craft as a standby DJ at a number of popular joints in Moshupa – Dladleng Entertainment, Motswedi Pub, and Zama Zama Bar – DJ Tuli has released his eagerly anticipated debut single, ‘Falling For You’.

Dropped last Friday, the feel good tune features South African artist Sinathi.

The soul/house track is perfect dance floor material with impressive vocals.

RATING: 6.5/10

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored ads

UN75 Survey Botswana
Absa-Botswana-Contactless
Advertisement
Advertisement


Trending