Having honed his craft as a standby DJ at a number of popular joints in Moshupa – Dladleng Entertainment, Motswedi Pub, and Zama Zama Bar – DJ Tuli has released his eagerly anticipated debut single, ‘Falling For You’.

Dropped last Friday, the feel good tune features South African artist Sinathi.

The soul/house track is perfect dance floor material with impressive vocals.

RATING: 6.5/10