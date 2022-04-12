Dj Zoski’s three-day birthday bash

DJ Zoski will celebrate his birthday with a three day-birthday party starting on Friday next week.

The shows which will be brought by Club 544 lounge will kick off with a line- up that has DJ Chabo, Khenzo, Scratch Master, Dolf and Katalina among others.

MIS P, Kemo, and Nic the Classicman will be MCs.

On the second day the party moves to Lodubeng Village Park with Rashida Ketumile, Thandeka, Caspa Zonke, DJ Culkid, Lefredo, Amen Brio, Mc Tower and Mr Fabio in the line up.

The last lap will move to Warm Hands Hotel in Kanye where the likes of DJ Mox, Pass P, Shim, Rasbecky, Teddy Neo Keoagile, Katlego Thebenyane and Mbali Refilwe will be sharing stage.

Tickets are selling for P50 in advance and P80 at the gate.