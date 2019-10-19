News
Do or Die
- Report predicts no clear general election winner
- AP to be King Makers
A highly confidential internal report leaked from the government enclave has predicted that there won’t be an absolute winner with a high possibility of a hung parliament in the October 23rd general elections.
Titled, 2014 Parliamentary Results Guiding Tool for possible outcome for the 2019 General Elections in Botswana, the report shows that Botswana Democratic Party,(BDP) is certain of winning only 15 constituencies, while UDC/ BPF can be certain of 14 seats in parliament, Alliance for Progressive three seats while an Independent candidate gets 1 seat.
Released about two weeks ago the report further gives both BDP and UDC 26 constituencies that they are possibly likely to win. AP gets four possible “The Alliance for Progressives will be the deciding factor in this year’s elections, report sates. adding that pre–relations have indicated that AP will prefer to partner with BDP as opposed to the UDC.
The individual constituency analyses are as follows.
The contentious Serowe West constituency, “Will be a litmus test for The Khama brothers, if they do not win this constituency then that’s the end of the BPF, Tshekedi as the Royal Prince should win the constituency, “says the report
Molepolole South and Gaborone South have been said to be difficult to predict while Gaborone Bonnington South, Francistown South and Gaborone Central have been given to AP. Independent Candidate, Prince Maele has the Lerala/ Maunatlala constituency in the bag.
A BDP party insider told this publication that despite its evident confidence, a BDP internal poll has given the party a solid assurance of only 26 constituencies. This has been deemed risky looking at possible defections to the BPF.
However Chairperson of Communications and International Relations Sub Committee, Kagelelo Kentse said that they were confident of a win. “We have done our ground work and we are expecting between 35 and 45 constituencies.”
Meanwhile, UDC spokesperson, Moeti Mohwasa dismissed the report. “This is being peddled by those who do not want to admit that the UDC is winning. We are getting over 30 constituencies, ” declared Mohwasa
Hungry babies cry across Ngamiland
As we sit outside Maun main clinic for a quick interview, Keamogetse’s (not her real name) begins to rumble.
It is a pitiful, painful sound but the 25-year-old single mother of two is too preoccupied to notice.
She is more concerned with comforting her malnourished four-month-old baby while at the same time stopping her two-year-old from wandering off to worry about her empty stomach.
“He is hungry. Hopefully today we will be given formula milk because he is refusing to drink porridge!” Keamogetse explains, gesturing sadly to her unhappy baby boy as she notes that for the last two-months he has not received the free food supplement from the government clinic.
“Each time I am told the milk is finished. I had only managed to buy two small tins of milk worth around P200, but he fished them within two weeks. I am not working and have no source of income, so I have decided to introduce the baby to solid food.”
The desperate mum says they have been depending on the supplementary feed of the two-year-old daughter, the soya bean meal called Tsabana.
But that has also run out.
“For the past three months, we have not been getting Tsabana. Every time we come to the clinic we find it already depleted. That is what I could be at least feeding the baby,” says the teary-eyed lady, struggling to maintain her composure in front of her children.
She is well aware it is too early to introduce the baby to solids.
However, as she grimly highlights, there is no alternative.
“I cannot watch my baby starve to death. I cannot afford the milk and it is not by choice that I am not breastfeeding. It is due to health reasons. But the nurses say I am only allowed to collect from this clinic as that is where I am registered!”
Blinking back stubborn tears, Keamogetse turns away and reaches for her bag. She retrieves a maize snack for the older child, explaining she used her last coin to buy it so that her daughter does not envy other children’s meal packs.
“This one knows she does not have to cry for what is not hers. Whenever I am able, she gets to enjoy the good food.”
Her turn to weigh her children comes and her baby does not get mandatory immunization because the injection is finished.
“I am told he will be immunized when we come for weighing next month!”
There is no milk either.
Keamogetse’s case is not unusual in Maun and the Ngamiland district, with many parents complaining of a shortage of drugs and supplementary feeds since the beginning of the year.
However, the government insists they have enough medications and all feed supplies are abundant in its storages.
According to the Ngamiland District Health Management Team (DHMT), “It is not true that there is shortage of medicine in our area. Even if we run short of necessary drugs such as paracetamol, customers are given Iburofen for instance.”
The DHMT Public Relations Officer, Batisane Mokgethi added that currently the district is well stocked with vital drugs, which are at 98 percent availability.
“Necessary drugs means they are necessary but not life threatening and vital drugs are those that one cannot live without.”
Mokgethi further denied any shortage of baby milk and supplementary feeds, stating that if clinics have depleted their stock, ‘customers’ were free to collect from other health centres.
For Keamogetse and her hungry children, his words leave a bitter taste.
Community leader par excellence – Zibo Nthobatsang
“The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away.” – Pablo Picasso
It is common practice in our society to appreciate and celebrate our heroes and heroines posthumously.
Of late however Batswana seem to be making some radical departure from this orientation.
The former and current staff of Shoshong Senior Secondary School in the Central region, also broke ranks with this harsh reality as they thronged Mahalapye’s luxurious Cresta Hotel to celebrate their former leader, Zibo Nthobatsang, to whose personal example they owe their professional success.
Nthobatsang retired from active civil service in 2009 after more than three decades of conscientious service.
At the time of her retirement, she was the School Head of Shoshong Senior Secondary School. Both the teaching and ancillary staff described her as a transformational leader whose professional integrity was beyond reproach.
She defended the nation so well, especially during the water crisis that characterised the day-to-day life at Shoshong Senior School.
She would handle questions from all quarters especially in times of crisis with great aplomb. Nthobatsang is certainly one of the rare breed of leaders whose grip on moral, social and cultural values is so intense.
As a firm and result oriented leader, she abhorrently detested late coming, hence they nicknamed her ‘Speed trap’.
This commitment to duty and inspirational leadership bred a culture of professionalism which culminated in many teachers being promoted to various ranks within and outside the teaching network.
Besides the normal call of duty, Nthobatsang was a loving mother to both students and staff as she encouraged them to use their talents to good effect.
Her classy Jaguar was always available for her staff members who were getting married to ferry them out and about during wedding celebrations.
Certainly and surely, she wouldn’t want to be remembered as having initiated the ‘Kobo-Ntekana’ project in Shoshong whose objective was to respond to the needs of the less privileged. Through this project a house was built for one poor family in the village.
The then Vice President of Botswana Lieutenant General Mompati Merafhe officially handed the house to the beneficiaries.
Despite being inundated with office work and community projects, Nthobatsang has a family to look after.
She has two biological children. She also raised nine others she adopted. To this day, she is still involved in the development of the nation as she sits in the Botswana Agricultural Marketing Board (BAMB) board of directors.
She is also the secretary of the UCCSA church in Serowe. Hopefully one day Nthobtsang will be among those who are officially recognised for their immense contributions to the development of this great republic.
By Innocent Gabajesane & Sesafeleng Kolagano
New Era install sanitary pads vending machine
New Era College has come up with a revolutionary initiative in their efforts to help female students during their menstruation periods.
The forward-thinking institution has installed a vending machine at its Block 8 campus that dispenses sanitary pads.
The machine has a capacity for 100 pads, with each one costing just P1.
Dullet Ventures Director, Isaac Kgosiyareng, whose company were responsible for installing the dispenser, explained the idea was to provide convenience at a subsidized prize.
“Although the machine is expensive and I am a businessman, we wanted to come-up a solution to help the girl child,” stressed Kgosiyareng.
Director of Students Services, Lydia Seeletsonoted that the machine would give female pupils privacy and peace of mind.
She said that in the past, although the college had been providing pads in case of emergency, many of the students were shy and not comfortable asking for them.
Seeletso further praised the initiative, as it will help female students not to miss classes.
“As an engineering college, missing one lesson means students will take time to catch up. The other thing is that this is now an international move that women should be provided with pads so we found it necessary to assist.
“This will improve personal hygiene because if a girl cannot afford to buy pads it means she will use toilet paper or cloth which is unhygienic,” said Seeletso.
