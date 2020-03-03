Doctor charged for threat to kill

Dr Elija Nyangwara Makori of Glory Clinic in Molepolole was this week arraigned before court for threatening to kill his son.

The 58-year-old doctor is facing two counts for threatening to kill Tony Makori by uttering the words “I will kill you for coming home late” and one for resisting arrest.

The troubled Makori is said to have resisted arrest when police officers attended to the report by his son, headbutting one of the cops amid the fracas. Eventually the police managed to forcefully arrest the doctor and locked him up in a police cell where he spent two nights.

It is said that on the day of the incident, the 26-year-old son had arrived home late from entertainment the previous night and his father reprimanded him.

Makori who pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him, pleaded with the court to release him on bail.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Bourman Batshidi, did not oppose the bail application and he told court that he still had to record statements from possible witnesses and make sure the matter is typed and transferred to Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Makori was granted a P2000.00 conditional bail and was ordered not to interfere with witnesses or threaten the complainant and also to appear in court for all case management conferences.

Makori’s attorney, Bhekimpilo Sibanda told the court that the son stays with the father in the same house and that he was still dependent on him. He said after the court session he would talk to the two and believed that the matter would be resolved amicably.

Before she agreed and released Makori on bail as proposed by his attorney, Molepolole Magistrate Kefilwe Resheng said the complainant is an adult who had the right to move away from home. The next mention date has been set for April 7th, 2020.