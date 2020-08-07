News
Doctor tests positive of Covid-19 at Bamalete Lutheran Hospital
*Suspected patient dies in the same hospital
Two wards at the Bamalete Lutheran Hospital in Ramotswa are temporarily closed a wife of a doctor tested positive for COVID-19.
The doctor was tested and the results were also positive, say our sources at the hospital.
Still at Bamalete Hospital, in a suspected case, a male patient is said to have died whilst waiting to be tested for COVID-19.
The said patient was a teacher in Lobatse, and the X-Ray results displayed symptoms of COVID-19, but they are yet to be confirmed.
This resulted in closure of Out Patient Department (OPD), and Maternity Ward, and patients were turned away.
Staff were also told to come to work later in the day but this has sent fear and discomfort among them.
Our efforts to get a comment from the Hospital Superintendent, Dr Mwanza, did not bear any fruit since morning as we were told that he is in a series of meetings.
There has been a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent days.
Meanwhile, media reports indicate that Bokamoso Private Hospital has also recorded new cases with some nurses sent to quarantine.
We will be following the developments at the BLH.
