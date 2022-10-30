Documentary projects hope for GBV victims

A documentary produced by Incepta Communications has cast some light into the dark realities of Gender Based Violence (GBV) as well as the urgent need to give victims a fighting chance.

Speaking at the GBV Documentary Screening held in Gaborone last Wednesday, Incepta Communication Managing Director, Thabo Majola, gave a background of his company, noting that the documentary initiative was inspired by the need to further impact society in a positive way.

“Incepta started operations 14 years ago and it is a strategic communication firm that focuses on strategy development, public relations, digital services, Advertising, and event management. A few years ago, we went through a process to define what we stand for and we agreed to use creativity and ideas to positively impact lives. Moreover, these discussions then led us to Botswana Gender-Based Violence Prevention and Support Center (BGBVC) who are really at the front line of this battle and making a real difference,” he said.

Majola further said that the project marked the first partnership with BGBVC and it is titled ‘RESTORATION OF HOPE. “This fight against GBV requires all of us to pull in the same direction. We need to proactively define the future of the Botswana we want to live in,” said Majola.

Giving his keynote address, Ministry of Youth, Gender, Sport and Culture Acting Deputy Permanent Secretary, Keabetswe Lesiela expressed gratitude at attempts by Batswana to participate in the National GBV Response in their own space: “The Government is fully aware of the GBV landscape at the national level hence why we are committed to reviewing relevant legislation to toughen sentences for perpetrators of GBV, develop strategies that will reduce instances of GBV and introduce sex offenders and paedophile and identification system just to mention a few,” reiterated Lesiela.

For her part, BGBVC Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Lorato Moalusi said; “There are so many sensitive cases that we deal with on a daily basis. We usually accommodate people experiencing different types of abuse and we only release them when we have made sure that the perpetrators are caught as our priority is their safety. Furthermore, sometimes we experience interruptions from family members as other kids are not allowed to share their problems hence hindering our work in the process,” she said.

Moalusi revealed that they currently have four houses, whith the two in Francistown each accommodating eight people while the ones in Gaborone accommodate 16 and 18 people respectively.

The BGBVC CEO pleaded with the public and private sectors to open up opportunities for internships for people they absorb as some of them are educated thus they will be able to be independent and will not be abused by the perpetrators.