The Bounceland presents the third anniversary Family Fun Day at Trampoline Park in Block 3 industrial.

The event, set for 15 August, will feature new kid on the block, Dona BW as well as Carter, Shawn Lee, FME DJs, and Casper The DJ.

Comedians Baldwin Bals and Khebah will be hosts while activities for the day include: FIFA 20, Bouncing and Arcade Games.

Gates open at 1000hrs until 2100hrs and tickets are selling for P100 for three hours and P75 for children under the age of four.