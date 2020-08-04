Connect with us

Entertainment

Dona BW lined-up for a family fun day

Dona BW lined-up for family fun day

The Bounceland presents the third anniversary Family Fun Day at Trampoline Park in Block 3 industrial.

The event, set for 15 August, will feature new kid on the block, Dona BW as well as Carter, Shawn Lee, FME DJs, and Casper The DJ.

Comedians Baldwin Bals and Khebah will be hosts while activities for the day include: FIFA 20, Bouncing and Arcade Games.

Gates open at 1000hrs until 2100hrs and tickets are selling for P100 for three hours and P75 for children under the age of four.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored ads

Hollard-Botswana
Advertisement
Advertisement


Trending