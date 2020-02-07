Entertainment
Don’t Worry, Tebelelo Shaya got you
I guess it is true that loyalty no longer pays.
This week Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) announced the departure of their National Campaign Mananager Tebelelo Seretse from the Central Committee.
For sometime now the rumour mill within the BDP has been churning, saying Mma Seretse was one of those who were frustrated at not being appointed to any position by President Mokgweetsi Masisi after she delivered a stunning election victory for the ruling party.
Mma Seretse was also listed amongst another emerging strong faction within the BDP ahead of the coming elective congress.
Whilst another name who was thrown in, former Minister Dorcus Makgato was apparently silenced with a diplomatic position, Seretse is said to be sidelined, hence the resignation.
Anyway Mma Seretse Shaya is up for tea, whenever you are ready to spill those beans.
Please tell us what really happened, Shaya is always ready to lend a listening ear!
Lagreat drops ‘Khaya Lam’ vid
Ten months after dropping his popular single ‘Khaya Lam’ Kwaito star Lagreat has finally released an accompanying video to go with the track.
Produced by Kylersoft Pictures and Streetwise Entertainment, the video was shot in Ghetto’s Khapa Madi location.
“I wanted to represent Francistown. The idea was to motivate people living in the kasi that they can still have good lives,” explained the highly rated 27-year-old singer, proudly adding the video premiered on BTV’s Flava Dome last month.
The sizzling tune, which features JT Specialboy and Blaqcydo and can regularly be heard blasting out on RB2, has established Lagreat as a leading player in Kwaito circles.
Not one to rest on his laurels, the busy Dukwi native is working on another two videos – ‘Mama’ and ‘Sorry’, dedicated to baby mamas – which he plans to release on Valentines Day.
He also intends to have a four-track mix-tape ready for June.
Rating: 7/10
Cj takes pot shot at UDC
This week the high courts in Malawi declared the general election null and void and called for another election, after the opposition brought real and tangible evidence of voter rigging before the courts.
Locally the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) wants us to believe that there were irregularities in the electoral process and yet they have not brought any real evidence to at least convince us the ordinary folk of their claims.
That notwithstanding Shaya feels it was a tad untidy for the Chief Justice to take a pot shot at the UDC in his speech at the opening of the legal year on Wednesday.
“The people have spoken through the vote,” he said about an election whose results were contested and the case lost on a technicality.
Anyway life goes on for Shaya and enough about politics until 2024!
Queen of the decks
DJ Missy’s rise to the top
It’s only been six years since Mpho Mogomotsi learnt her way around a DJ mixer, but the Makuta born DJ Missy is already a household name.
A bit reluctant to share her age, DJ Missy’s star has been steadily rising since she learnt how to work the mixer in 2014 at Colastraw Records Academy.
Founded by popular Francistown Disc Jockey, Bonno Ngaka aka DJ Colastraw, the academy has produced three fine ladies who later teamed up to form the group Girls on Decks.
“My interest in music started at an early age. I was fascinated by DJs who always came to play at our school’s talent shows at Mater Spei college,” said Mogomotsi.
She said she started following the likes of South Africa’s DJ Zinhle, and later paid attention to locals such as Gouveia, DJ Bunz and her mentor, Colastraw.
In 2014 together with 14 other girls, Mogomotsi began DJ lessons at Colastraw Records Academy.
“After about a month, there were just three girls remaining. Colastraw came up with the name Girls on Decks and we performed together as a group for over a year, but today only two of us remains,” she said.
DJ Missy also did vocals for the group, which is known for their single “Dance till sunrise”.
“Colastraw continued mentoring me, and taught me how to manage events. He taught me everything I know about the trade today,” said Mogomotsi.
Today the young woman has performed at some of the biggest gigs around the country including Toropo Ya Muka, Goledzwa, Spring Break and Back to the Ghetto.
“I’ve shared the stage with some of the biggest names in the industry, the likes of Charma Gal, Master KG, Judgement Yard, DJ Fresh and Han C,” she said proudly.
Last year, Missy put her talent to the test and signed up to compete in the annual Presidential Arts Competitions.
She was the only lady out of 30 DJs in the preliminary stage in Selebi Phikwe.
She finished second to book her place in the finals in Gaborone.
“I couldn’t believe I had just beat 27 guys ,” chuckled DJ Missy.
In the final and also as the only lady in the group she finished an impressive third, cementing her position as one of the best female DJs in the country.
“I’ll not compete this year, my wish however is to see more girls in such competitions. That is why I want to grow as a DJ and mentor female DJs, hopefully even own an academy one day,” she said.
The ambitions artist told The Voice that being a female in this male dominated industry has many challenges.
“Sometimes you get a booking and when you arrive at the event venue the promoter starts making sexual advances. You have to stand your ground. Make sure that promoters and sponsors know exactly what you want. I want to be booked because you believe in my talent, not as a favour,” fired DJ Missy.
She however added that being a DJ is a rewarding career if one is focused.
“I’ve two kids that I take care of from the money I make as a DJ. I pay rent, school fees and I’m able to out food on the table simply by making people dance,” DJ Missy cheekily added.
