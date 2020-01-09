News
Double identity suspect denied bail
Village court Chief Magistrate, Goodwill Makofi last Friday denied a suspected robber bail after prosecution indicated that the suspect had provided them with two different names at the time of arrest.
Court heard that on the 15th of December 2019 at Senkeletse Bar at Mmopane, the accused person, Goitsemodimo Solomon and six others not before court stabbed Tlamelo Segakise four times with a knife.
It is alleged that after stabbing the victim who is a police officer at Sir Seretse Khama Airport police station, the accused persons stole his wallet with P50 in it, bankcards and cellphone worth P2000.
State Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent Kelekang Tshepo pleaded with the court not to grant Solomon bail because police were still looking for the other six suspects who were still at large.
The prosecutor further argued that Solomon’s identity was still questionable because when he was arrested on the 29th he said his name was Petros Basebi only to identify himself as Solomon on the day of his re-arrest after escaping police escort at Princess Marina hospital where he was treated for injuries.
“When he was re-arrested on the 1st of January he gave us a different name which is Goitsemodimo Solomon. We still have to verify his names because he did not provide us with his Identity card (Omang). Should he be granted bail, he is likely to abscond as he displayed such behavior before when he escaped under police escort at the hospital. He is also likely to temper with the police investigations because other suspects are still at large. All stolen property has not been recovered,” said Tshepo.
When asked if he had anything to say the 27-year-old Solomon from Matshelagabedi village pleaded with court to grant him bail claiming he was ” mother and father” to his children because the children’s mother was alcoholic.
Magistrate Makofi however rejected Solomon’s bail application arguing that in court’s view he is not trustworthy.
“Even the story of your children is probably lies,” said Makofi adding that it was disappointing that the accused failed to address two important issues of his identity and escaping under police custody.
The magistrate therefore ordered that the accused person be remanded in custody to allow the police to complete their investigations.
He will be back in court for mention on January 17th.
Duo arrested for robbery, rape, murder case
Police have made a major breakthrough in the case of Molepolole New Year’s Day rape and robbery by arresting two suspects.
The two men are 35- year -old Mogorosi Vincent Korae from Legotlhong ward, and Aobakwe Basekwang, 18, of Difetlhamolelo ward in Molepolole.
Acting jointly the suspects allegedly raped and violently robbed Kesaobaka Ama Segari of a gold Techno R6 cellphone valued at P900.00 and murdered her.
Police arrested the duo on Sunday (January 5th) after one Jonny Boenyana was found in possession of the cellphone belonging to the victim.
Boenyana told the police that Korae had borrowed P80.00 from him and handed him the cellphone with the agreement that he would collect it after he had paid back the loan.
Korae and Basekwang were arraigned before Molepolole Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning.
State prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent Uyapo Koketso, told the court that the investigations were still at an initial stage as they are still to question the accused regarding the matter.
“These are very serious offenses, Investigating officers are still struggling to find witnesses and there are samples taken to the forensic lab to assist in identifying the culprits,” said Koketso before pleading with the court to remand the accused in custody.
When given a chance to speak Korae wanted to know how long the report from the forensic lab would take while Basekwang told the fully packed court that Korae had falsely implicated him in the matter.
“I have witnesses who can help me prove my innocence,” thundered Basekwang.
Chief Magistrate, Goabaone Rammapudi ordered that the duo be remanded in custody till February 6th, 2020 to afford prosecution enough time to investigate.
Segari’s decomposed body was found in a ditch three days after she went missing.
The late 27-year -old woman from Senyedimane ward, who was a Strategic Management intern at Kweneng District Council, was buried the following day on January 1st, 2020 at Gamodubu village.
Public cautioned against mob justice
Police have confirmed the death of a 23-year-old Moshupa man who was allegedly killed by an angry mob at Senthumule ward in Mogoditshane on Sunday.
An incensed mob allegedly apprehended the man upon suspicion that he had stolen from a motor vehicle the previous night.
It is alleged the victim identified the suspect and people chased after him and attacked him.
He was taken to the hospital where the doctors certified him dead.
Assistant Police Commissioner Dipheko Motube confirmed the incident but condemned members of the public for the mob attack.
He warned the public to desist from taking law into their hands.
Motube said the police appreciate the partnership they have with the community on crime prevention but said in any given situation they should hand the suspects to the police instead of killing them.
“It is a serious crime more so that the suspect lost his life. He is a well-known suspect linked to a series of stealing from motor vehicles, house breakings and robberies that occurred in Mogoditshane area. We haven’t arrested anyone in connection with his death. The investigations are ongoing and those who have a hand in his murder will face the full weight of the law. We managed to locate his family, his body is lying at the mortuary awaiting postmoterm,” said Motube.
Man remanded for wounding rival on New Year’s Eve
Village Chief Magistrate Goodwill Makofi this week extended a remand warrant for Licos Mathabathi who is facing one count of unlawful wounding.
Court heard that on new year’s eve at Mmopane village, the 45-year-old Mathabathi unlawfully wounded Motswadi Podiso with a slasher on his chest.
It is alleged the two were fighting over a girlfriend.
The victim was admitted at the hospital, treated for injuries and released the following day.
State Prosecutor Assistant Superintendent Tshepo, did not oppose Mathabathi’s bail application.
He proposed that the accused should be granted bail on condition that he bound himself with the sum of P2000 and provide two Batswana sureties who would bind themselves with the same amount.
Another proposed condition was that he should not commit any similar offence while on bail or interfere with police investigations.
Magistrate Makofi declined the Prosecution’s proposition as he said the accused person did not show any remorse even though he did not deny attacking the victim.
“There is no doubt the weapon used is very dangerous. We do not know the consequences that might come with the injury after some time. In my view characters such as this one need time to cool before they are released into the society. You are therefore not granted bail and your remand will be extended until the 17th of this month,” said Makofi
