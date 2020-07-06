Extension II Chief Magistrate, Queen Moanga, last Friday denied bail to a 40-year-old man charged with the murder of his girlfriend.

Court heard that the accused person, Moabi Molapisi, of Matlapana Ward in Maun allegedly murdered his girlfriend, Gofiwa Kabelo, last Tuesday at Ramotswa.

Molapisi is also wanted by Maun Police for the murder of his mother a day before he drove to Ramotswa to kill Kabelo.

State Prosecutor Sub Inspector Gaseletsapa told court that the matter is still fresh and that police investigations have just started.

He pleaded with court not to grant the accused bail as he is a suspect in another murder case.

Gaseletsapa further told court that Prosecution had wanted to bring the Investigating Officer to take a stand, but he could not come as he was attending to the post-mortem.

When asked if he had anything to say, Molapisi who was representing himself only said his scarf was missing.

He said he wanted it back as he uses it as a face mask.

Chief Magistrate Moanga denied the accused bail pending police investigations.

The case continues on the 16th of July when the accused person will be appearing for mention.