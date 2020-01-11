News
Double murder suspect denied bail
A 25-year-old double murder suspect has been denied bail after pleading with the court to release him from custody to care for his family.
When denying Keautlwetse Botena bail this week, Molepolole Chief Magistrate Goabaone Rammapudi ordered that he be remanded in custody till the next mention date slated for February 6th, 2020.
The magistrate delivered the ruling after the state prosecutor, Sub Inspector Maureen Segokgo, opposed Botena’s bail application on grounds that though the two surviving victims he wounded were released from the hospital, they were still going for medical checkups.
Segokgo also submitted that the prosecution was still waiting for post-mortem reports and affidavit for the two deceased men.
Botena, a herdboy at Poloka cattlepost, is facing two murder charges for killing Kgalalelo Tom and Kagiso Hume as well as two other charges for unlawfully wounding Ronald Elija and Katlego Bogatle by stabbing them with a knife.
Both incidents occurred last year on December 1st at Moshaweng village in Kweneng West.
The victims had allegedly fought with the accused on the fateful day, throwing stones at him and he later hunted them down and stabbed them one after the other with a knife.
The four men were rushed to Scottish Livingstone Hospital where Tom and Hume died from stab wounds shortly after arrival and the other two, Elija and Bogatle were admitted and later released on different dates.
News
Man in court for taking pictures of children in police cells
A Mogoditshane man has landed in hot soup after he was nabbed taking pictures of toddlers he alleges were in police cells.
Setlhare who reached out to The Voice after his first court appearance at Mogoditshane Customary court this Monday said that he only took the pictures because he was appalled by the sorry sight of the two toddlers incarcerated in police cells.
According to his charge sheet dated December 27, 2019 Setlhare faces two counts, one of resisting arrest and another one of common nuisance.
Explaining his arrest he said, “ I was at the Police station for a totally different matter when I asked to use the rest rooms. On my way to the rest room this is where I was met with cries from the toddlers and it really pained me.”
“Yes, I did take out a phone to took pictures but this was all in good faith. You see it was a really sorry sight to see such young children all maybe around 4 years to be in police cages (cells),” Setlhare explained.
Acting station commander at the Mogoditshane Police station, Zacharia Tshenyego confirmed the incident to The Voice Newspaper in an interview.
“We do have such a case where a man was found taking pictures at our cells. We don’t know his motive but our officers saw him taking pictures where he was not supposed to be,” Tshenyego said.
The Police boss further explained that Setlhare was not supposed to be where he was found taking pictures at all. ” We don’t know why he was taking pictures, and I don’t know the toddlers he mentioned but the court will make a determination on that.”
News
Duo arrested for robbery, rape, murder case
Police have made a major breakthrough in the case of Molepolole New Year’s Day rape and robbery by arresting two suspects.
The two men are 35- year -old Mogorosi Vincent Korae from Legotlhong ward, and Aobakwe Basekwang, 18, of Difetlhamolelo ward in Molepolole.
Acting jointly the suspects allegedly raped and violently robbed Kesaobaka Ama Segari of a gold Techno R6 cellphone valued at P900.00 and murdered her.
Police arrested the duo on Sunday (January 5th) after one Jonny Boenyana was found in possession of the cellphone belonging to the victim.
Boenyana told the police that Korae had borrowed P80.00 from him and handed him the cellphone with the agreement that he would collect it after he had paid back the loan.
Korae and Basekwang were arraigned before Molepolole Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning.
State prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent Uyapo Koketso, told the court that the investigations were still at an initial stage as they are still to question the accused regarding the matter.
“These are very serious offenses, Investigating officers are still struggling to find witnesses and there are samples taken to the forensic lab to assist in identifying the culprits,” said Koketso before pleading with the court to remand the accused in custody.
When given a chance to speak Korae wanted to know how long the report from the forensic lab would take while Basekwang told the fully packed court that Korae had falsely implicated him in the matter.
“I have witnesses who can help me prove my innocence,” thundered Basekwang.
Chief Magistrate, Goabaone Rammapudi ordered that the duo be remanded in custody till February 6th, 2020 to afford prosecution enough time to investigate.
Segari’s decomposed body was found in a ditch three days after she went missing.
The late 27-year -old woman from Senyedimane ward, who was a Strategic Management intern at Kweneng District Council, was buried the following day on January 1st, 2020 at Gamodubu village.
News
Double identity suspect denied bail
Village court Chief Magistrate, Goodwill Makofi last Friday denied a suspected robber bail after prosecution indicated that the suspect had provided them with two different names at the time of arrest.
Court heard that on the 15th of December 2019 at Senkeletse Bar at Mmopane, the accused person, Goitsemodimo Solomon and six others not before court stabbed Tlamelo Segakise four times with a knife.
It is alleged that after stabbing the victim who is a police officer at Sir Seretse Khama Airport police station, the accused persons stole his wallet with P50 in it, bankcards and cellphone worth P2000.
State Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent Kelekang Tshepo pleaded with the court not to grant Solomon bail because police were still looking for the other six suspects who were still at large.
The prosecutor further argued that Solomon’s identity was still questionable because when he was arrested on the 29th he said his name was Petros Basebi only to identify himself as Solomon on the day of his re-arrest after escaping police escort at Princess Marina hospital where he was treated for injuries.
“When he was re-arrested on the 1st of January he gave us a different name which is Goitsemodimo Solomon. We still have to verify his names because he did not provide us with his Identity card (Omang). Should he be granted bail, he is likely to abscond as he displayed such behavior before when he escaped under police escort at the hospital. He is also likely to temper with the police investigations because other suspects are still at large. All stolen property has not been recovered,” said Tshepo.
When asked if he had anything to say the 27-year-old Solomon from Matshelagabedi village pleaded with court to grant him bail claiming he was ” mother and father” to his children because the children’s mother was alcoholic.
Magistrate Makofi however rejected Solomon’s bail application arguing that in court’s view he is not trustworthy.
“Even the story of your children is probably lies,” said Makofi adding that it was disappointing that the accused failed to address two important issues of his identity and escaping under police custody.
The magistrate therefore ordered that the accused person be remanded in custody to allow the police to complete their investigations.
He will be back in court for mention on January 17th.
