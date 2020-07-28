News
Double murder suspect in quarantine
Double murder suspect, Moabi Molapisi missed his scheduled court date last Thursday, as he was yet to complete his mandatory 14 days in quarantine after reportedly coming into contact with a Coronavirus infected individual.
Explaining the accused killer’s absence, State Prosecutor Sub Inspector Gaseletsapa revealed Molapisi was still at Lobatse Prison Quarantine Centre awaiting his Covid-19 results.
“It is suspected that he came into contact with a Covid-19 positive person and thus was immediately put into quarantine. His 14-day quarantine has not elapsed,” Gaseletsapa told Extension II Magistrates Court, although he did not state when Molapisi’s two-week quarantine stint started.
The 40-year-old is the prime suspect in the murder of his mother, who was killed in Maun on 29 June.
The Maun man is then said to have hopped in his car and driven over 900km to the village of Ramotswa, where he allegedly murdered his ex-girlfriend, Gofiwa Kabelo the very next day.
Gaseletsapa further told court Molapisi is yet to be arraigned before Maun Magistrate Court for his mother’s murder.
In his initial appearance before Extension II on 3 July, Molapisi was remanded in custody. Two weeks later, in his absence, he was sent back to jail until his next court appearance, set for 29 July.
Meanwhile, when reached for a comment to clarify when Molapisi might have come into contact with someone infected with Covid-19, Ramotswa Station Commander, Keoagile Tau explained that quarantine is mandatory for everyone who is remanded in custody for the first time.
He said they are kept in quarantine before they can go to prison.
Tau further noted that the accused had travelled from Maun to Ramotswa and Gaborone so it was important for him to be quarantined.
Double murder suspect in quarantine
