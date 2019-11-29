Double standards?

Shaya is not a football person but I took my time to go watch a few Mascom Top 8 matches over the weekend.

I spotted this club official at the Molepolole Sports Complex who was on duty whilst holding the green bottle.

Although slightly unprofessional, that did not bother me too much because I occasionally imbibe with them drinks too.

But what annoyed me is that the very same official refused for spectators to get inside with their own cooler boxes!

Whatever happened to leading by example sir?