Down to the wire

No southern comforts for Holy Boys as Magosi close the gap

Holy ghost – 0

Mochudi Centre Chiefs – 1

The Debswana First Division South is set for a thrilling finish after Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash saw second-placed Mochudi Centre Chiefs escape Holy Ghost’s den with all three points.

Midfielder, Khumoetsile Kufigwa’s 60th minute header was enough to secure the win for the Kgatleng giants, cutting the gap at the summit to just two points with two games left to play.

The Magosi faithful turned up in Mmopane en masse for what was the biggest game of their season to date, creating a raucous atmosphere as they packed out the ground.

Roared on by their expectant fans, Chiefs began the match on the front foot, snapping into tackles and unsettling the league leader’s rhythm right from the off.

Dominating the first-half, they were let down by wayward finishing, wasting several decent opportunities. Adding to their frustrations, the giant figure of Onkamogetse Ditebelo was a rock in the Holy Boys’ goal, his handling assured as he commanded his box with authority.

The second 45 continued in a similar vein, Chiefs controlling the tempo, their excellent defensive midfielder Arnold Mampori expertly shackling Ghosts’ creativity and cutting off the supply to lone front man, Ishmael Amponsah.

The game’s defining moment occurred on the hour mark, Mampori’s drilled free-kick flicked on by Kufigwa, giving Ditebelo no chance.

Showing why they are top of the league, Ghosts recovered well, upping the tempo in their search for an equalizer but unable to keep their shots on target.

Led by an enraged, Oupa Kowa, the home fans felt they should have had a penalty five minutes from time, screaming for a handball. However, the referee waved away their protests, indicating the ball had hit the hand and not the other way round.

The result means it’s still all to play for in the race for top spot and automatic promotion to the Premier League. URI Blackforest’s victory over Red Sparks keeps the Mmankgodi side in the mix, lurking just two points behind Chiefs and poised to pounce on the play-off place should Thatayaone Tebele’s troops slip up.

How they saw it

Oupa Kowa

“We came into this match knowing a win would make us champions. Unfortunately on the day we could not quite manage it.

I do not want to talk about the referee’s officiating, which did not favour us.

At the end of the day we lost but we are still at the top of the league which means those behind us are still sorting themselves out.

I am confident we are going to go all the way and win the league.

Thatayaone Tebele

“I am happy with the way my boys played; they showed their thirst for these three points more than anything as we could hand over the title to our opponents just like that.

We are going to make it tough for them as we are eyeing automatic promotion as well and we believe we can do it.”