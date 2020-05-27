Dr Gure’s anti climax

Ministry of Health silences sex doctor

Celebrity Medical Doctor, Thusang Gure who has been dishing out explicit sex advice on social media has been cautioned to stop.

The young Doctor with more than 200 000 followers on Facebook had become a darling of many women who religiously followed his sex lessons.

Although he started his sex talk during a late night show at one of the radio stations, Gure shot to social media fame when he started posting videos about sex on Facebook.

However, the excitement that came with his talks was last week brought to a screeching halt by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, leaving thousands of his fans and followers high and dry.

Information gathered by this publication has indicated that the Ministry was concerned that Dr Gure was masquerading as a sexologist (a specialist in sexual matters) when he was a General Practitioner.

According to the source, Gure who runs Medexo Private Clinic is a General Practitioner but his talks gave people an impression that he was a specialist by focusing on a specific area of medicine, especially in public.

“What he was doing was clearly advertising and medical practitioners are not allowed to do that. The other problem is that he googles most of the information he passes on to unsuspecting followers as expert advice,” the source stated

Asked why they summoned Dr Gure to the ministry, Chief Medical officer, Goabaone Rainer Mosimanegape said, “We as the regulator called him for a meeting and asked him to work hand in hand with us. We want to guide him so that he doesn’t look like he is encouraging some things which are out of line.”

Mosimanegape said that the ministry’s meeting with Dr Gure shouldn’t be viewed as a gag on Gure as he is a reasonable young man who was likely to take advice to stay in his lane.

“We didn’t summon him, we simply called him for a meeting which can help him going forward,” Mosimanegape emphasized.

Meanwhile, Dr Gure denied having any knowledge of the meeting.

“I am unaware of any such issues involving myself and if my name is used in any of your publications without factual basis then I reserve my legal rights,” he said in his response when asked to confirm if indeed he was warned to stop posting salacious sex advice.