Dr Vom steals the show at son of the soil

Kangangwani Magocha popularly known as Dr Vom in the music industry brought life to Son of The Soil (SOTS) cultural event over the weekend at Staywell Gardens in Rasesa.

13-years after its release, Dr Vom’s hit Tsaya Thobane proved to be the people’s favourite Dikhwaere song.

Director of ceremony Lesego Kgajwane from Radio Botswana asked audience from neighbouring countries to join her on stage as a way of appreciating their support.

When she asked which song the DJ should play for them, they requested Tsaya Thobane.

The audience couldn’t contain themselves when Vom jumped on stage as they danced and sang along to the lyrics and danced to the captivating tune.

Speaking to The Voice Entertainment, Magocha said he is now recognised as one of the renowned artists because of the song, adding that every time he performs, he starts with it and revellers never get enough of it.

The song, Doctor Vom observed has been really appreciated and elevated to the status of a national song played at almost every big event.

“I’m humbled. Tsaya Thobane is a national anthem. Even internationally when Batswana attend sporting events they sing along to the song. I would like to thank Ditiro Leero, the traditional music artist who features in the song but hardly gets the credit and accolades I am often showed with,” said Magocha