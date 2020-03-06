Connect with us

Dr Vom steals the show at son of the soil

Published

3 hours ago

on

Dr Vom steals the show at son of the soil

Kangangwani Magocha popularly known as Dr Vom in the music industry brought life to Son of The Soil (SOTS) cultural event over the weekend at Staywell Gardens in Rasesa.

13-years after its release, Dr Vom’s hit Tsaya Thobane proved to be the people’s favourite Dikhwaere song.

Director of ceremony Lesego Kgajwane from Radio Botswana asked audience from neighbouring countries to join her on stage as a way of appreciating their support.

When she asked which song the DJ should play for them, they requested Tsaya Thobane.

The audience couldn’t contain themselves when Vom jumped on stage as they danced and sang along to the lyrics and danced to the captivating tune.

Speaking to The Voice Entertainment, Magocha said he is now recognised as one of the renowned artists because of the song, adding that every time he performs, he starts with it and revellers never get enough of it.

The song, Doctor Vom observed has been really appreciated and elevated to the status of a national song played at almost every big event.

“I’m humbled. Tsaya Thobane is a national anthem. Even internationally when Batswana attend sporting events they sing along to the song. I would like to thank Ditiro Leero, the traditional music artist who features in the song but hardly gets the credit and accolades I am often showed with,” said Magocha

Mdala ka tje to host night of laughter

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 6, 2020

By

Mdala ka tje to host night of laughter

One of Botswana’s consistent comedy shows brought to you by Major Moves, The 1st Friday Comedy is back again with another night of laughter featuring, Thapelo Malani, Rekunde, Roy and Ackim from Zimbabwe.

The host will be none other than, Mdala Ka Tje of Ditori tse serious fame.

The show will be held at Cresta President Hotel and tickets are selling for P150 single and P200 double.

It kicks off at 2000hrs.

Mlesho kai 1 drops E Suge hit

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 6, 2020

By

Mlesho kai 1 drops e Suge hit

Mlesho kai1 has released another sizzling House House single called, ‘E suge.’

The fast paced track will keep revellers on their toes and may even surpass Hlomela hit, which catapulted the Magotlhwane born artist to stardom.

E suge was recorded at Zolasko Lab and produced by Zolasko. Before festive he did release, Ba e Batla, which features Charma Gal.

RATINGS 7/10

Kid Pablo makes an entry with party won’t stop

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 6, 2020

By

Kid Pablo makes an entry with party won’t stop

Pappie Theodore Molefi going under the name Kid Pablo has broken into the entertainment industry with a hip hop jam called, Party Won’t Stop.

The Mabalane artist features Oneal James and was produced by Rawk Bouy and recorded at Shmir Records.

The young talented fella will hopefully impress and make a name for himself with his music style that is similar to that of American Hip hop star, Chris Brown.

RATINGS 8/10

