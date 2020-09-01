News
Drama as cheating wife escapes through back window
After vehemently denying that he was having a love affair with a married woman recently, a Mmadinare man last week found himself at pains explaining the woman’s belongings found in his possession after she allegedly escaped through the back window when the husband arrived with a police escort.
Onalethata Kesolofetse, 38, recently made the news headlines when he denied accusations by Gomolemo Rankosha that he was wrecking his 11-year old marriage.
Without much evidence to prove his claim, the dejected Rankosha finally got his much needed proof as he was driving to the shops and saw his wife, Duduetsang Rankosha, opening the gate at Kesolofetse’s parents’ home.
Rankosha who is a teacher in Mmadinare says he then informed the police and requested to be escorted by the cops to fetch his wife from Kesolofetse’s house.
“I could not believe my eyes. On the same day I had gone to fetch my kids at Mahalapye where Duduetsang works and little did I know I was giving her the freedom to cheat. When I arrived at Kesolofetse’s house with the police he denied that Duduetsang was in the house. After refusing us access into his house, I forcefully opened his bedroom with a tyre lever. I found my wife’s bag, with her IDs and bank cards. She had escaped through the window and hid in the nearby bushes. After a few minutes she called and said she was hiding in the bush, I think she was feeling cold because it was drizzling. We found her wearing pyjamas and she confessed that she had been at Kesolofetse’s house,” said Rankosha.
The disgruntled Rankosha has since opened a marriage wrecking case against Kesolofetse which is scheduled for September 11th at the Mmadinare Customary Court.
He said last week, Duduetsang’s lawyer served him with divorce papers, but maintains he is not ready to drop the marriage wrecking case.
When reached for a comment Kesolofetse denied having an affair with Duduetsang.
He said he was too busy for petty talks and that he is happy with his 18-years of marriage and that his wife satisfies him.
Drama as cheating wife escapes through back window
Month of prayer launched
Judge issues warning to Commissioner of Prisons
Step-grandfather, son arrested for raping girl, 10
Moswaane still undecided
Fake diplomat jailed
Duo arrested for buying beer in SA
Taxi man remanded for attempted murder over sex
BW Online book app launched
Exhibits burn down in police courtyard
Any amount of declared money can cross the border- Matsheka
Botswana finally follows the right channels – SA
Sefalana commits to motivate and retain staff amid Covid-19
Researchers say hunting can reduce human-wildlife conflict
Police mum on costs of escorting trucks
Khama calls for fresh elections
Caught in the pastor’s bedroom
My Top 5 local tunes with Thapelo Tsheole
Things they say
ATI chills with Rakgare
Toxic couple wash dirty linen in public
Khama calls for fresh elections
Things they say
BDP crying out for Masisi magic
Caught in the pastor’s bedroom
Botswana finally follows the right channels – SA
ATI chills with Rakgare
Police mum on costs of escorting trucks
My Top 5 local tunes with Thapelo Tsheole
Maofit’s unexpected date
Khama responds to isinuations of his involvement in poaching
Researchers say hunting can reduce human-wildlife conflict
Any amount of declared money can cross the border- Matsheka
Sefalana commits to motivate and retain staff amid Covid-19
Xwalla cashes in
Ruling on Majaga’s paternity test set for next month
Exhibits burn down in police courtyard
Fake diplomat jailed
Duo arrested for buying beer in SA
Did speaker fail GBV motion?
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Botswana finally follows the right channels – SA
-
News5 days ago
Police mum on costs of escorting trucks
-
News5 days ago
Researchers say hunting can reduce human-wildlife conflict
-
News4 days ago
Any amount of declared money can cross the border- Matsheka
-
Business5 days ago
Sefalana commits to motivate and retain staff amid Covid-19
-
News3 days ago
Exhibits burn down in police courtyard
-
News2 days ago
Fake diplomat jailed
-
News2 days ago
Duo arrested for buying beer in SA