Dry spell for tourist operators
Cancelled bookings mount in election build-up
Local tour operators confirmed cancellations of bookings by international travellers in the last two months prior to the General Elections.
While some reason it is because of the drying up of the Okavango Delta, others maintain it is due to the uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the elections.
Speaking to Okavango Voice this week, the owner of a mobile safari company in Maun, Bayei Letsatsi, said, “It is true we suffered a lot of cancellations. Not only my company, but all tour operators have experienced the same problem since August.” Despite the hype surrounding the election, Letsatsi feels the cancellations are more to do with the country’s on-going drought.
“What you have to understand is that, above Moremi Game Reserve, we sell the Delta. That is the main attracter of tourists into our area.” However, he noted it was common for tourists to shun African countries during elections.
“It does not only happen to Botswana. Generally tourists avoid travelling to African countries who are holding elections. They avoid election seasons and would rather go to neighbouring countries. They have that fear around elections. They think we may have civil unrest and protests during and post elections!” explained Letsatsi.
Another tour operator, Kenson Kgaga, who is also a Chairman of the Botswana Guides Association (BOGA) confirmed experiencing a number of cancelled bookings.
“The problem is the drought, not elections!” he maintained. Kgaga, who at the time was a councillor for Boro ward, stated that many tourists come to Botswana to enjoy the delta and boat cruises. Thus it makes sense that the dry spell influences them to choose other destinations.
Just last week, Reaboka Mbulawa, who runs a group of safari companies around Maun and in the Okavango Delta, revealed the industry had been hit by cancellations since the start of October.
“This is an early sign that the tourists are reacting to the possible instability by choosing other destinations avoiding Botswana elections deliberately,” reasonedMbulawa, who at the time of the interview had been running for Maun West constituency.
Nonetheless, the Hospitality and Tourism Association of Botswana (HATAB) claims they have not been informed of any cancelled bookings.
Indeed, HATAB’s Public Affairs and Communications Manager, Tebogo Ramakgathi said, “We have not received any report from operators and I don’t think international travellers have anything to fear from Botswana elections. We have never had cancellations of bookings owing to fear of elections outcome.”
Accept your small Penis!
Legendary guitarist and traditional singer songwriter, Stika Sola has called on men to stop tampering with their God-given small penises.
Speaking at a Botswana Medicines Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) roadshow at Maun Old Mall last Friday, the singer warned that trying to enlarge one’s manhood could lead to serious injury.
He advised men to be content with ‘what they have’ and not to envy giants hung with bigger penises.
“I have seen desperate men who wanted to enlarge their sizes and the end results were disastrous. Be happy with what you have. A small penis can also produce children. Some of us have made children with our small sizes!” exclaimed Stika, much to the gathered crowd’s amusement.
Doctor Stephen Ghanie of BOMRA shared the musician’s concern.
He advised that although penis enlargements are usually done secretly, they have far reaching consequences.
Indeed, he explained there was in fact no medicine capable of enlarging a penis.
“What happens is that the so called penis enlargers cause too much blood flow to the penis and cause it to swell. The swelling is misunderstood as an enlargement,” clarified the medical doctor.
He further added that the swelling is usually temporary but can cause permanent injuries to the manhood, including erectile complications.
UDC Young turks fall as BDP sweeps council seats
Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) were dealt a heavy blow when all of their vibrant and young councilors in Gaborone and surrounding areas lost elections.
Araft Khan of Borakalalo ward in Molepolole, Kagiso Thutwe of Village ward, Olebogeng Kemeso of Bontleng ward in Gaborone South, Phenyo Segokgo of Sefoke ward in Tlokweng and Galaletsang Mhapha of Kubung ward in Maun West all lost their respective wards to the Botswana Democratic Party in the 2019 general elections which have changed the geography of Botswana politics.
This unexpected election outcome has weakened the voice of opposition in councils in Gaborone and semi urban areas surrounding the capital city.
Thutlwe was the Mayor of Gaborone while Segokgo was Council chairman of South East District.
Although Mhapha was a councillor for ten years, it was his first time to contest under the opposition party ticket, which proved to be disastrous for the young politician.
The defeated group was apparently groomed as the next generation to run for parliament in 2024 elections.
According to an inside source Mhapha was to take Maun west, Thutlwe was earmarked for Gaborone Central, Segokgo for Tlokweng while Khan was set for Molepolole North.
Commenting on his loss, Khan said his arrest by the Directorate of Intelligence Services (DIS) a week before election contributed to his loss.
My issue with DIS killed me.
BDP used it to de-campaign me.
My political rival told old people that I was removed from the ballot because I had a criminal charge hanging over my head, which was not true at all.
The IEC voters roll was a mess and the presiding officer had an ulterior motive.
At one point he even confiscated the voters roll that was being used by my polling agents, I have worked hard in my ward and had I not been harassed towards the end, I would have won.
Khan made headline news a week before the elections for allegedly stealing voters’ personal information such as phone numbers and home addresses from IEC.
Meanwhile, Botswana Democratic Party’s Chairman of Communications Sub Committee, Kagelelo Kentse said that the sweeping off of Council wards in majority of the areas was one of their campaign strategy that they didn’t reveal for fear that it may compromise their chances.
“We targeted the youth and the working class as part of our strategy. They have appreciated President Masisi’s reforms and commitments hence our historic win in Gaborone, Lobatse and Tlokweng,” added Kentse who was certain of victory as the ballot counting continued.
The Voice echoes to Palla Road
In the publication’s Corporate Social Responsibility service, The Voice team followed the sunrise to the residence of Motsawana Mothale, 75, in Pallaroad.
In a partnership with Born And Raised Music Festival as well as Mahalapye, Matsosa Social Club, The Voice started the project in a colourful groundbreaking construction ritual.
The Managing Director, Gomolemo Marc Kasale commended Born And Raised for their tremendous role in assisting small businesses around the festival.
Kasale also praised both Matsosa Social Club and Born And Raised for their role in community development.
He said, “As The Voice, our core business is news – to inform the nation – but at the same time we have a responsibility to help those around us. We are not always seeking that they help with buying the paper, but also helping them in any way we can. We’ll be pleased to see her children visiting her in a proper home… Let us work together.”
Mothale lives on a poultry farm in Morwa with her daughter, Nametso Mothale who took her in when she learnt of her mother’s ailing state.
Motsawana has 9 children in total, 3 daughters and 6 sons, none of who–care for her except Nametso.
“Nametso is the only active one as you see her. I wish I knew why they never come to see their mother because they’re all over the country. But a certain prophet told me that my children are under some dark spell, that’s why they haven’t set foot here for that long,” the old woman lamented.
The village chief, Moses Mpaesele referred to the Bible and the-just-passed Vision 2016 pillars to urge the syndicate to do more community work.
“This shows we are going somewhere. People may talk negatively that those who give have more than others, just accept that it may be so, but you don’t discard the excess – you give out. This is so whoever receives may also give someday. It is said that the hand that gives is more blessed than the hand that receives.”
Motsawana was identified through a member of Matsosa Social Club “Our partnership with The Voice came during the time when the paper was celebrating 25 years of existence. We first started installing a tap in this home because the old woman had to walk a long distance to fetch water, but our very first act of service was in Bonwapitse in the early 2000’s.” Joseph Sandy Sola, the treasurer explained in an interview.
Born And Raised also has a mandate of community development. According to the director Molatedi Kgotla their work is focused in the Central District.
Motsawana told the gathering that she thanked God that He answered her prayers. I am truly grateful for that,” she said
