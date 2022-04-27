Duo aim for England bowling glory

World Bowls Indoor Championships kicks-off in Bristol

Botswana Bowling Association (BBA) has sent two local bowlers, Marea Modutlwa and Remmy Kebapetse to compete at the first World Bowls Indoor Championships at Bristol-England.

These games are a product of a merger of flagship events on the part of the World Bowls (WB) who run the sport worldwide and the former World Indoor Bowls Council (WIBC) who recently changed their name to the International Indoor Bowls Council (IIBC).

The duo left this Monday to make a debut at the tournament which will be held at Bristol Indoor Bowling Club from April 25-29th. They qualified for the championships after winning play-off games organised by the association last year December.

64 players from 27 countries across the world are expected to partake in this event which consists of both men and women singles and mixed pairs disciplines. Kabapetse from Jwaneng Club and Modutlwa of Gaborone Bowling club will take part in the singles and mixed pairs. The two will also use the tournament as part of their preparations for the outdoor 2023 World Bowls Championships in Australia.

Speaking to Voice Sport, Modutlwa said she believes she has a chance for a podium finish in both disciplines. She said this competition is played on a carpet and faster than they are used to but is nonetheless up to the challenge.

“The tournament is not going to be easy but we have to adapt quickly. We have two opportunities for medals in the singles and the mixed pairs,” she said.

She however lamented lack of funding for preparations, as the grant from the Botswana National Sports Commission is only geared towards development.

“There’s never enough money to cover competitions. This event is self sponsored, and luckily for us World Bowls was kind enough to cover the accommodation costs and we had to raise funds for flight tickets,” revealed Modutlwa.

Modutlwa however commended BBA for coming up with fund raising initiatives to assist them with the much needed cash for the trip.