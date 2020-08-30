News
Duo arrested for buying beer in SA
Ramatlabama police have arrested two men aged 29 and 34 after they illegally crossed to South Africa to buy alcohol.
The two who stay in Gaborone were reportedly arrested on their way back after they were found in possession of 10 bottles off 750ml of Gordons Dry Gin alcohol.
A receipt as proof of purchase from Mafikeng liquor store is said to have been found in the pockets of one of the suspects upon being searched by the police.
Ramatlabama Station Commander, Superintendent Zibani Mbisana, confirmed that the men were arrested on Thursday along Hebron/Marojane road from the borderline.
“After finishing the investigations, that is when we can be certain of the suitable charges against them. As we suspect they bought the beer from South Africa, when found guilty they could be fined a minimum of P2000 for importation without permits,” explained Mbisana who revealed that the charges included the total value of the imported products, alcohol levy and violation of Covid-19 precautions for the suspension of alcohol.
According to the Mbisana, since January they have recorded about 20 cases of people who illegally cross the border to buy large quantities of dagga.
The cases involve 30 people mostly youthful men of ages between 24 and 30, from the village and Gaborone.
“It is also risky in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic to cross borders illegally, but we shall continue to fight with everything we have to make sure people obey the law. We make sure that we follow the procedure that after the suspects get arrested, they are tested and later that is when we further our investigations knowing the results.
Duo arrested for buying beer in SA
Taxi man remanded for attempted murder over sex
BW Online book app launched
Exhibits burn down in police courtyard
Any amount of declared money can cross the border- Matsheka
Botswana finally follows the right channels – SA
Sefalana commits to motivate and retain staff amid Covid-19
Researchers say hunting can reduce human-wildlife conflict
Police mum on costs of escorting trucks
Khama calls for fresh elections
Caught in the pastor’s bedroom
My Top 5 local tunes with Thapelo Tsheole
Things they say
ATI chills with Rakgare
BDP crying out for Masisi magic
Maofit’s unexpected date
Xwalla cashes in
Breeding season volume 2
Tumza’s big bullets
Sasa Klaas supplies a touch of class
Toxic couple wash dirty linen in public
BDF Major on trial for allegedly raping colleague’s wife
De Beers’ to cut jobs after the SoE
Things they say
Khama calls for fresh elections
Caught in the pastor’s bedroom
BDP crying out for Masisi magic
No law stops chain stores from selling airtime, chicken by-products and cow hooves
ATI chills with Rakgare
My Top 5 local tunes with Thapelo Tsheole
Grave mistake as family buries wrong corpse
Maofit’s unexpected date
Khama responds to isinuations of his involvement in poaching
Police mum on costs of escorting trucks
Man nabbed for dagga possession
Researchers say hunting can reduce human-wildlife conflict
Ruling on Majaga’s paternity test set for next month
Stock-theft suspect in court for stealing exhibits
Police crackdown on drug peddlers
Xwalla cashes in
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Toxic couple wash dirty linen in public
-
Entertainment4 days ago
Things they say
-
News4 days ago
Khama calls for fresh elections
-
News4 days ago
Caught in the pastor’s bedroom
-
Entertainment5 days ago
BDP crying out for Masisi magic
-
News4 days ago
ATI chills with Rakgare
-
Entertainment4 days ago
My Top 5 local tunes with Thapelo Tsheole
-
News6 days ago
Grave mistake as family buries wrong corpse