Duo arrested for robbery, rape, murder case

Police have made a major breakthrough in the case of Molepolole New Year’s Day rape and robbery by arresting two suspects.

The two men are 35- year -old Mogorosi Vincent Korae from Legotlhong ward, and Aobakwe Basekwang, 18, of Difetlhamolelo ward in Molepolole.

Acting jointly the suspects allegedly raped and violently robbed Kesaobaka Ama Segari of a gold Techno R6 cellphone valued at P900.00 and murdered her.

Police arrested the duo on Sunday (January 5th) after one Jonny Boenyana was found in possession of the cellphone belonging to the victim.

Boenyana told the police that Korae had borrowed P80.00 from him and handed him the cellphone with the agreement that he would collect it after he had paid back the loan.

Korae and Basekwang were arraigned before Molepolole Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning.

State prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent Uyapo Koketso, told the court that the investigations were still at an initial stage as they are still to question the accused regarding the matter.

“These are very serious offenses, Investigating officers are still struggling to find witnesses and there are samples taken to the forensic lab to assist in identifying the culprits,” said Koketso before pleading with the court to remand the accused in custody.

When given a chance to speak Korae wanted to know how long the report from the forensic lab would take while Basekwang told the fully packed court that Korae had falsely implicated him in the matter.

“I have witnesses who can help me prove my innocence,” thundered Basekwang.

Chief Magistrate, Goabaone Rammapudi ordered that the duo be remanded in custody till February 6th, 2020 to afford prosecution enough time to investigate.

Segari’s decomposed body was found in a ditch three days after she went missing.

The late 27-year -old woman from Senyedimane ward, who was a Strategic Management intern at Kweneng District Council, was buried the following day on January 1st, 2020 at Gamodubu village.