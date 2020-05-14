Duo found with over half a million rands in overturned car

Two men were allegedly found with more than half a million South African Rands and P42 000 in cash after a car they were travelling in had overturned in Lobatse on Tuesday.

The road accident involved a 23-year-old man from Mashibidu ward in Kopong and a 31-year- old man from Peleng ward, police have revealed.

Lobatse Station Commander, Superintendent Baakile Moshashane said that the incident occurred at around 0600hrs and the duo were hospitalised at Princess Marina Hospital in Gaborone.

It is alleged that one victim was nursing a broken arm while the other sustained injuries on the spinal cord and a fracture on the arm.

Although Superintendent Moshashane could not confirm or deny that the police had found the cash at the scene of the crime, an inside source has revealed that, “When the police opened a bag that was on the back seat they found R398, 000, 00 and P42, 000 inside.”

Superintendant Moshashane however could only say, “I can confirm that their car overturned and police have the victims’ luggage which had their travelling permits. I cannot discuss their luggage with the media.”

The Voice has however been reliably informed that from the scene of the accident, police proceeded to one of the man’s home in Peleng and recovered R130, 000, 00 bringing the total amount of Rands to R528, 000, 00.

It has also been further alleged that police were in search of a mystery man who swiftly snatched a gun hidden inside the driver’s jacket at the accident scene and fled, leaving the police in utter shock.