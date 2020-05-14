News
Duo found with over half a million rands in overturned car
Two men were allegedly found with more than half a million South African Rands and P42 000 in cash after a car they were travelling in had overturned in Lobatse on Tuesday.
The road accident involved a 23-year-old man from Mashibidu ward in Kopong and a 31-year- old man from Peleng ward, police have revealed.
Lobatse Station Commander, Superintendent Baakile Moshashane said that the incident occurred at around 0600hrs and the duo were hospitalised at Princess Marina Hospital in Gaborone.
It is alleged that one victim was nursing a broken arm while the other sustained injuries on the spinal cord and a fracture on the arm.
Although Superintendent Moshashane could not confirm or deny that the police had found the cash at the scene of the crime, an inside source has revealed that, “When the police opened a bag that was on the back seat they found R398, 000, 00 and P42, 000 inside.”
Superintendant Moshashane however could only say, “I can confirm that their car overturned and police have the victims’ luggage which had their travelling permits. I cannot discuss their luggage with the media.”
The Voice has however been reliably informed that from the scene of the accident, police proceeded to one of the man’s home in Peleng and recovered R130, 000, 00 bringing the total amount of Rands to R528, 000, 00.
It has also been further alleged that police were in search of a mystery man who swiftly snatched a gun hidden inside the driver’s jacket at the accident scene and fled, leaving the police in utter shock.
News
Government somersaults on no permit directive
Inter-zonal ‘Green permits’ to be issued
The Director of Health Services, Tshipayagae Malaki has backtracked on an earlier directive that travel permits will no longer be needed.
When briefing the nation this afternoon the Director clarified that travel permits will still be mandatory until May 20.
When giving a brief of the phase 3 of the lockdown Malaki said batswana will still need permits to travel around.
“The status quo remains. People will still be required to carry around permits. We were advised by our legal counsel to retract the statement,” Malaki explained.
According to the director changes will only come in May 20 that is to say after May 20 people will not need permits to move around the zones, green permits will also be rolled out for inter zonal travels.
On the issue inter zonal travel Malaki said ” After the 20th there will be a green permit for inter zonal travels. This permit will allow those who work across zones to travel. people within zones will not be required carry permits, that is to say if you are in greater Gaborone you won’t be required a permit if you travel within that zone.”
” As of tomorrow business that had 25 %work force will now be allowed to have 50 %. Those who were at 50 some will be allowed to go up to 75 %. A lot more people will be allowed to have permits, “Malaki said.
On the issue of testing truck drivers the Director of Health said that they have since made the u-turn on their strategy.
” We have started testing truck drivers at entry point. Looking at the high risk of importation of the virus initially we wanted a 72 hour negative test result but we have since realised that route puts others in a difficult situation. We will now test driver upon arrival, we are committed to keeping the virus at bay,” he said.
News
BDP congress postponed to next year
Sebetela’s manifesto revealed
The Botswana Democratic Party’s National Congress, which was slated for July this year, has been postponed to next year.
The postponement comes due to the outbreak of the novel Corona Virus and the subsequent six months long State of Public Emergency instituted to manage the virus.
The BDP Central Committee met over the weekend and a decision to hold the congress next year was reached
A source at Tsholetsa House has revealed that the National Council has been slated for February followed by the Women’s Wing Congress and then lastly the National Congress probably in July.
The elective congress was also postponed last year as the party decided that an internal election towards the 2019 general elections would have disrupted preparations and peace within the party.
BDP Chairperson of Communications, Kagelelo Kentse said, “I can confirm that our congress will not be held this year.”
Meanwhile, former Member of Parliament for Palapye, Boyce Sebetela’s manifesto for Secretary General position has been revealed.
Although he refused to comment, his manifesto calls for, 90 percent manifesto delivery and a push for 100 000 membership recruitment drive.
Sebetela’s worry is that anything short of those targets would expose BDP to a possible defeat by the Umbrella for Democratic Change in 2024.
He is likely to come up against former MP for Molapawabojang/Mmathethe, Alfred Madigele and property Mogul, Lesang Magang.
It is still not clear which position the incumbent SG, Mpho Balopi would gun for although allegations are rife that he may consider challenging for the party Chairmanship which is currently held by the Vice President, Slumber Tsogwane.
Sponsored ads
Government somersaults on no permit directive
BDP congress postponed to next year
Under lock and key
Duo found with over half a million rands in overturned car
MP Majaga’s Defilement,Pregnancy Scandal
BFA to the rescue
A fish out of water
Heavenly rescue for Eleven Angels FC
Lockdown delays Boro school construction
The river is here
Seronga gets make shift isolation tent
Tujilijili hits bots
King bee flying high
What a bulge!
Celeb Edition with Donald Molosi
Top of the poles
Fiscal injection to mitigate Covid-19 economic impact low
Leaping to the rescue (LEA should be in a different font)
Hopping to success
A murky horizon
Girl, 11, driven to suicide by fear of school
MP Majaga’s Defilement,Pregnancy Scandal
King bee flying high
Tonota police keeping the peace
Okavango Voice
FNBB Donates to law enforcement officers
Hungry residents are angry residents
Pastors express shock at being denied essential service permit
The river is here
Heavenly rescue for Eleven Angels FC
A fish out of water
Lockdown delays Boro school construction
Seronga gets make shift isolation tent
BFA to the rescue
Gaborone City under lockdown
What a bulge!
Tujilijili hits bots
NWDC chairman hospitalised after buffalo attack
MP Majaga granted bail
Newborn’s body found dumped down a drain
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Research now big business and influencer
`How does it feel’ Episode 10
THE VOICE TODAY (17.02.20)
That’s murder, not ‘balls’ defense– court tells convict
BURS raid car dealers
SDA factional wars reach High Court
Diary of a cancer survivor
MP calls for arrest of ex VDC members
Nata/Gweta
(SONA) Climate change
Trade union leaders explain the fall out between BOFEPUSU and UDC
NPF case postponed
Trending
-
News2 days ago
MP Majaga’s Defilement,Pregnancy Scandal
-
Entertainment2 days ago
King bee flying high
-
News2 days ago
The river is here
-
News2 days ago
Heavenly rescue for Eleven Angels FC
-
Sports2 days ago
A fish out of water
-
News2 days ago
Lockdown delays Boro school construction
-
News2 days ago
Seronga gets make shift isolation tent
-
Sports2 days ago
BFA to the rescue