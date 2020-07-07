News
Dutlwe Chief remanded for stabbing girlfriend
Dutlwe Village Chief, Motshegetsi Puleng, was yesterday remanded in custody by Molepolole Magistrates Court for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend on Saturday night (July 4th, 2020).
The troubled 38-year-old Chief is accused of stabbing the nursing mother of his two children, Keduetswe Bonang, multiple times with a knife on the stomach.
He also faces another charge of grievous bodily harm for kicking one, Tiroyaone Mosadiwakgosi, and fracturing his right cheek.
It is alleged that Bonang who had been staying with the chief at his place had recently moved to her parents place after giving birth to their two weeks old baby , a move that appeared to have annoyed the chief.
According to the sources close to the scene, during the fateful day the chief went to Bonang’s place and attacked her inside their house.
When she tried to escape he allegedly chased after her and stabbed her on the stomach, leaving her intestines visible.
When Modisakgosi who had visited Bonang’s brother tried to stop the Chief from assaulting his girlfriend, the enraged Puleng allegedly attacked him.
Puleng pleaded with the court to grant him bail claiming that him and Bonang are orphans and that he is the one caring for the children.
“My first born is two- years-old and the other is only two- weeks-old and both the children and their mother rely on me to care for them. Secondly I was just brought here and have not communicated at work and I’m he only one in the office. If incarcerated the work is going to suffer,” said Puleng promising to comply with bail conditions should the court consider his plea.
However, the prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent Uyapo Koketso, of Molepolole police opposed the bail application noting that the investigations were still at an early stage and that possible witnesses were still to be located and the two victims hospitalised at Scottish Livingstone Hospital.
“May the accused be remanded looking at the fact that he is head of the village and what he did is not good for a person of his position. He is supposed to protect the community but he instead injures them,” said the concerned Koketso.
He further added that the accused was also likely to interfere with investigations as the head of the village. “He needs to be isolated for investigations to be done without interference.”
Magistrate Kefilwe Resheng considered the prosecution’s plea and remanded the accused. “What would happen to the children in the absence of their mother? You come here claiming to be caring while their mother is lying on a hospital bed. We cannot discuss the issue of bail while the victims are still hospitalised, we can only discuss it once they are out,” said Resheng before setting mention date for July 30th,2020.
