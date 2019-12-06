Entertainment
Early Recovery in an uninformed and fearful society
In her phenomenal Ted talk “The danger of a single story” Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie states: “The single story creates stereotypes, and the problem with stereotypes is not that they are untrue, but that they are incomplete. They make one story become the only story.”
Quite often there is a narration of the one sided story that: addicts are unemployed, homeless, school dropouts, criminals, or prostitutes.
The unintended consequence of this incomplete story is that fear and shame is instilled among those who suffer and this becomes a hindrance for them to stop suffering in silence and seek professional intervention.
Furthermore, addiction recovery, which is a new way of living that those affected can benefit from, is omitted from the narrative.
It is imperative that alternative stories are sought and not to have a limited perspective when telling the story.
Sesha will on a weekly basis share these stories by discussing different topics around addiction, co-dependency and mental health in this column.
Our nation is plagued by a pandemic of social ills that are daily destroying lives. Substance and alcohol abuse is among the many ills that have afflicted our society.
For close to a decade I was at the grip and mercy of this two headed serpent-addiction. I was fortunate enough to find healing through Addiction Recovery.
Addiction Recovery has afforded me an opportunity to nurture and rekindle my spirit which had been crippled by years of being in active addiction.
Addiction is viewed as a moral failing.
My choice to live openly as an addict has made me very unpopular among a lot of my close acquaintances.
I am however very unapologetic about chronicling and sharing my decade long battle with addiction and my journey in recovery.
This is not to shame anyone but I want my story to serve as a cautionary tale that people can learn from.
There is a dire need for more platforms to tell stories of addiction and recovery. In order for people to know they aren’t alone in their struggles.
I have encountered challenges along the way which I have not allowed to deter me from this path.
One of the challenges I have faced is living in a place where there is a stigma around addiction and mental health.
It stems from a culture that dictates uncomfortable conversations and topics are not to be had.
They are rather ignored and not discussed.
There is an uprising surge of substance and alcohol abuse that cannot be ignored in our country.
I strongly believe for a successful outcome in fighting this scourge it is imperative to engage in progressive, empowering and uncomfortable discussions around addiction.
Talking about addiction will help break down the shame for people making it easier for them to ask for help.
This will enable us to find more solutions to the overall problem.
Sesha Recovery is promoting an idea considered radical: that people in addiction recovery could be open and even celebrated for managing the disease that is plaguing our nation.
People in Addiction Recovery could play a vital role in ending the addiction epidemic.
The hope is that by hearing the stories of faith, hope and courage of those in addiction Recovery, those suffering in silence and their support systems will be encouraged to seek help and speak up about their struggles.
When it becomes safe for more people to say, ‘I’m in recovery’.
It’s highly likely that many more people could say, ‘I need help.’
Celeb edition with Boago Farinah Montsiemang
At the age of 22, Boago Farinah Montsiemang has firmly established herself as one of the country’s most sought-after models.
With her striking good looks, slender frame and beaming confidence, Montsiemang has all the attributes required to make it far in the cutthroat industry.
This week Celeb Edition visits the long-legged beauty for a brief insight into her glamorous world.
Q. You are a constant on local catwalks. Kindly take us through your journey in the modelling world.
Growing up I was nicknamed a model, maybe because of my skinny feature.
But I only started exploring my modelling career when I was 19 years old.
It was sort of a side hustle as I was still pursuing my degree.
My first break was through Empire BW modelling auditions back in 2017 and I became part of the agency for a year.
I decided to be a freelance model and later, in early 2018, started my own modelling agency with my partner, Laone Kothao, called The FOCI BW.
It is still growing.
At the moment I am still a freelancer model regardless and even started my own modelling classes. I coach aspiring models.
Q. Have you always wanted to be a model?
Definitely. With modelling I get to relax and be myself, my true authentic self!
Q. Which other career path might you have chosen?
I am pursuing two career paths at the moment and I have no regrets – that is modelling and becoming an Environmental Economist.
Q. Which event would you say was the highlight of your career so far?
Every event is different and unique but maybe I would put my head on the block and say The Empire BW F.A.M.E nights.
Q. What does it take for one to break into this toughest of industries?
The problem with most models in our country is that they get in with high expectations of making money and getting fame.
But the truth is the modelling industry in our country is still growing.
It is better you invest in yourself and try to outlast most models.
Get as much exposure as you can until you make it to the top and work on getting better and being unique at all times.
Q. We often hear stories of models being taken advantage of in order to get a break. Has that ever happened to you?
Yeah it happens a lot! Most people believe female models are cheap and desperate but you just have to respect yourself and set high standards.
Always put worthy ethics forward before joking around with people – only then will they will take you serious.
Q. Who do you look up to in the industry?
Honestly no one! I have a vision of what I want to achieve so I’m just focused on getting better every day.
Q. What is the one thing you do when no one is looking?
Dance around.
Q. What is trending on your playlist right now?
Khoisan – ‘Sananapo’.
Q. Traditional or White wedding?
I want BOTH!
Q. Tell us about the inspiration behind your last event music and fashion week?
Gabz Fashion and Music, it was a street wear edition.
It was simply inspired by the touch of old school vintage.
Q. Five things people don’t know about you?
- I can be very slow at getting jokes
- I’m a nerd, I love studying
- I’m very passionate about the environment
- I’m really not a social media person but I have no choice
- I’m a huge fan of Winnie Mashaba and Matlakala music
Comedy trio star in SA
In their quest to create a sustainable market and continual artist development, Major Moves Comedy secured a booking for Odirile Brooks, Maatla Ephraim Basha and Thapelo Malani at the Breaking Borders with Comedy 2.0 at Bloemfontein Civic Theatre in South Africa.
All three delivered first class sets and proved exceptionally popular with the demanding audience.
Brooks, who hails from Tsabong, is a two-time President’s Day Comedy Competition Champion.
He was one the headliners of the event and delivered an outstanding performance.
Fresh from yet another international performance in eSwatini, Tlokweng-born Maatla Ephraim Basha likewise had the theatre eating from the palm of his hand.
Thapelo Malani, a visually impaired comedian, was also in his element showing his prowess as he has previously headlined a show in Lusaka, Zambia and also performed at Shampoonaiza Comedy Nights in Pretoria, South Africa and Mmabatho Convention Center in Mafikeng.
The event was well attended and featured comedians from South Africa, Lesotho, Swaziland, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
According to Gaolathe Kediemetse of Major Moves Comedy, “Our main aim is not only to bring top class comedians to our stages but to export our talent to South Africa and other countries where they can experience different crowds. Experience is the best teacher and we want to develop our comedians by getting them to perform on the best platforms with the best comics and ultimately be able to perform internationally frequently, making a living off comedy.”
After an impressive performance in Zambia on his last visit, Malani will this week jet back to Lusaka where he will feature at the ZED Laughs Comedy Festival.
The event is the biggest comedy festival in Zambia and features top comedians from Botswana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, Uganda, Zimbabwe and of course Zambia.
Major Moves Comedy has previously taken several Batswana comedians to perform in South Africa (Johannesburg, Mafikeng, Rustenburg, Bloemfontein), Lesotho, Swaziland, Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe and is looking to break into Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda and Europe next year.
For the love of the land
Usually the thought of farming conjures up images of dirty boots, greasy hands and a lot of sweat.
But it doesn’t have to be that way, according to former Voice staffer, Amanda Masire, 41.
In fact, the one time Advertising exec is living proof of that.
As the Francistowner rightly notes, the value chain is huge and there is much more to the industry than just turning soil upside down and throwing seeds under it!
After teaching English for a decade she grew tired of the day-to-day monotony and could no longer handle the new breed of students.
Fate also played its hand in the direction of Masire’s life when she lost her mother.
An only child, the sole support she had crumbled when her marriage failed leading to divorce.
It was a tough time but when she looks back it guided her to a life of service, religion, tranquility and farming.
In this interview with Archie Mokoka, Masire, now Chief Executive Officer of her own company, Greenhouse Technologies, talks about succeeding in a traditionally man’s vocation and helping new age farmers thrive.
Q. What is Amanda Masire all about?
A. I’m a simple girl from Francistown, a business lady and a mother of two children, 16 and 20. I’m also a Muslim.
Q. Getting straight to it, what exactly does Greenhouse Technologies do?
A. We are a production training demonstration farm and a consultancy firm that helps Batswana get grants and subsidies that need specialised skills.
I have actually just mimicked the structure of Ministry of Agriculture, Crop Production as a private sector.
We do business plans, go out to install as per our plan and hold your hand until the end of your first cycle.
We also help you to list with shops such as Choppies, Ms Veg and teach you how to sell to BAMB as well as the horticultural market in general.
We further help with dry land farming by promoting correct farming practices.
Our soils have become too acidic due to overuse of fertilizer, acid rains and climate change so we are now working to help our partners to correct their soil to reduce the acidity.
We are also the leading lime suppliers in the country and as our motto states, ‘we make sure the farmer succeeds’.
Just like law firms and clinics we have files and all that for farmers.
We will need your field certificate, your soil test results, water test results; we talk to you and diagnose your needs and come up with solutions.
Q. But first you were a teacher right?
A. The first place I worked was at The Voice and I got lucky to work closely with the owners, Donald Moore and the late Beata Kasale.
That prepared my mind for the future somehow because I was just an 18-year-old out of school invited by my former teacher Mrs. Moore – Mr. Moore’s wife – because I loved English.
How could you not love English if you were taught by Mrs. Moore? I actually ended up teaching English.
Mrs. Moore took a liking to me because I was a teacher’s pet always at her service and reading during literature classes!
She felt my energy shouldn’t go to waste while I was waiting for my results.
I was meant to be a freelance reporter because I was very good with English.
Actually that’s the only subject I passed well because being an only child I was very playful!
Mr. Moore, however, saw something else in me and introduced me to advertising.
When I arrived at The Voice I received a warm welcome from Kasale who knew me from Orapa and had worked with my mom.
That made me comfortable and I felt at home.
I began to see that anything was possible and that I was called for something great.
Q. Interesting. So how then did you end up in farming?
A. My mom and dad bought a farm on the way to Woodlands Lodge next to the Crocodile farm and my mom quit her job to go and start poultry and a garden.
That’s when I took an interest in farming but after national service I went to study to be an English teacher and got a diploma in secondary education.
I started this company about nine years ago after I lost my mom and my marriage.
I knew I wasn’t going to do anything that didn’t fulfill me anymore. After 10 years I was tired of the monotony of teaching and I needed to get into business.
When I read the National Development Plans and the Budget Speech of that year it suggested to me it was people in Agriculture that were expected to receive money from the bank.
I remember scratching my head and thinking, ‘hey, but I love my skin and I’m so young and my kids go to school in Gaborone.
Does it mean I can only get help if I am a farmer?’
Then something hit me and said, ‘hold on.
Who helps these farmers? Why are people not using this money which comes back every year?’
Q. So you decided to help farmers?
A. I used to think Batswana are lazy and all that but I have changed my mind.
Knowledge is power.
They just lack somebody like me to hold their hands and turn them into a professional set-up and that’s what we do.
I was part of the public sector development with BNPC where I developed a horticulture kit or ‘horticulture in a box’ which is all the essentials needed to make the farmers succeed.
I protected my intellectual rights.
Those were some of the advantages I had in moving faster.
The kit was intended for the youth having noticed they were coming in every day asking the same questions over and over.
I figured out what their needs were and came up with a solution for them.
Q. How did you turn that into business?
A. Poverty Eradication saw me launch the kit on Btv and went on to adopt it for their cluster gardens and one thing led to another.
That was my first break.
I then got into a partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture on this very plot to do a production training and demonstration farm.
This is a conditional plot whereby I have to do a production training and demonstration farm.
After they realised they were giving out all these grants and subsidies but they were failing and it boiled down to lack of know how.
Q. Would you say things are better with you in the picture?
A. People pay P300 to come here and we train the.
But what I pride myself with is the number of people we’ve helped get ISPAAD [Integrated Support Programme for Arable Agricultural Development].
We’ve helped so many of them I’ve lost count. We’ve built shade net structures, green houses, net houses, open field drip irrigation and sprinklers just to name a few.
I was named Launch Lioness 2019 by Stanbic Bank Botswana, they also sponsored me to go out to do my projects and have them documented on Btv.
We have a series of six videos on Btv of various things we’ve done under the ISPAAD programme that was sponsored by Stanbic because farming is the future.
Everybody wants to be a part of this. That’s another advantage I have.
There’s a lot of urban rural migration. We’re tired of the city.
Everybody wants to go to their farm and live in peace, be aware of what they are eating.
That’s why we promote integrated farming.
We all know that with water comes fish so we sell fish farming packages.
Likewise, with pollen comes bees.
When you do crop production you have pollen and you can then do bees to have honey.
Right now on my farm I have grown a lot of chillies because I’m going to make organic pesticide just to reduce trace elements on the food because we need to lead by example.
Sustainable Development Goals is the language everybody is talking.
Q. How does an English teacher succeed in farming?
A. I pride myself in the fact that I have three people who are more educated than me working for me.
Through my hard work I have gotten recognition and opportunities such as conversations with people like [Richard] Branson.
He says take care of your employees and they will take care of your stuff.
They are actually the people that run this organisation and I hope one day I will be able to sell to them because they are formidable.
Because of this team I’ve been able to sell things like three hectares, centre pivot sprinklers, drip irrigation.
I repair green houses and tunnels for LEA – big things that my teaching diploma wouldn’t quite have pulled off!
Q. Would you say farming helped you cope with the loss of your mom and marriage?
A. Yes, farming was definitely therapeutic.
I have changed. It might have been maturity or change of religion but half of the credit goes to being a farmer.
It’s such a noble, satisfying and very calming thing to do and I wish people could do it and find the peace that came with it for me.
Q. How did the children handle these losses?
A. They were too young when mom passed on.
As for the divorce we made sure they understand that they were not divorcing and besides we are the best co-parents in the world!
I feel lucky that my ex-husband, who got the house, lives with the children.
Q. Let’s talk about your conversion to Islam. How did that happen?
A. I feel like Allah chose me to become a Muslim.
I fell in love with the religion in many ways.
We went on holiday in Dubai and I was so wowed by the religion.
I remember saying to my family – we were still a family then – look how Arabs love their God and we put ours to shame.
My son also used to play cricket for Botswana and I used to spend a lot of time around Muslim women and loved their composure and demeanor; how organised they were and the things they spoke about.
But what really won me over was realising that Mary the mother of Jesus was a Muslim.
Q. How do you unwind?
A. The farm is my escape.
It’s like a holiday.
Imagine nature, Tati River and clean air.
I’ve done my bit of partying and as they say, life begins at 40.
Since I turned 40 I have started rediscovering myself and I’m not as excited about hotel rooms as I used to be!
Q. Do you do any charity?
A. Charity is part of Islam but it’s just between me and God so I will not share with you!
Joy with Kenewendo
