Uncategorized
Elections Photos
Uncategorized
A Friday of laughter
Major Moves Comedy is back this Friday with yet another mouthwatering line-up at Masa Square.
The First Friday Comedy night will feature some of the best talent in the country including the notorious Bonginkosi “Dr Shakes” Dlamini from eSwatini.
The comedy show will be hosted by resident presenter, Onkgopotse ‘Mdala Ka Tjeludo’ Mugende with performances from Lebo English, Maatla Ephraim Basha Ndiye ‘Triccs’ Tampa and Lentle ‘Induna’ Makhwaje.
The event will also bring upcoming comedians to the forefront as new comedians will be introduced and given a chance to share the Masa stage with well-established acts.
Tickets are P200 (Double) and P150 (Single).
Elections Photos
Council results
The Voice on Politics (Episode 4)
Council results
The Business of pleasing taste buds
The Voice on Politics (Episode 3)
Trending
-
News12 hours ago
Council results
-
Business5 days ago
The Business of pleasing taste buds
-
Politics3 days ago
The Voice on Politics (Episode 3)
-
Entertainment5 days ago
Society in Action
-
Politics2 days ago
The Voice on Politics (Episode 4)
-
Entertainment5 days ago
Celeb Edition
-
Entertainment5 days ago
Something cooking at AVANI
-
News5 days ago
Do or Die