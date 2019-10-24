Elections Photos

Major Moves Comedy is back this Friday with yet another mouthwatering line-up at Masa Square.

The First Friday Comedy night will feature some of the best talent in the country including the notorious Bonginkosi “Dr Shakes” Dlamini from eSwatini.

The comedy show will be hosted by resident presenter, Onkgopotse ‘Mdala Ka Tjeludo’ Mugende with performances from Lebo English, Maatla Ephraim Basha Ndiye ‘Triccs’ Tampa and Lentle ‘Induna’ Makhwaje.

The event will also bring upcoming comedians to the forefront as new comedians will be introduced and given a chance to share the Masa stage with well-established acts.

Tickets are P200 (Double) and P150 (Single).